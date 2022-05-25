x

May 25, 2022

Mitsotakis Meets with Top Microsoft Officials at Davos

May 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΙΣ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟΥ ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΚΟΥ ΦΟΡΟΥΜ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης συμμετέχει στις εργασίες του Παγκόσμιου Οικονομικού Φόρουμ στο Νταβός της Ελβετίας, Τετάρτη 25 Μαΐου 2022 (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)

DAVOS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Microsoft’s Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and President and Vice Chairman Brad Smith, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos on Wednesday.

They discussed progress in Microsoft’s investment in Greece that will create a hub with three data centers in Attica. Mitsotakis presented Greece’s progress in digitization of state and public services the last three years, and the rapid growth of the technology sector in Greece, including startups.

“If you ask Greeks today what the most successful reform implemented by the government is, 80% will tell you it’s the digital sector. The option of communicating with the state through your cellphone is revolutionary in Greece,” the premier noted.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Speaks, Is Honored at Boston College Graduation

BOSTON – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis was the keynote speaker at the 146th commencement ceremony of Boston College, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate.

