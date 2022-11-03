x

November 3, 2022

Mitsotakis in Berlin: The Government Will Continue to Support Society during Cost-of-Living Crisis

November 3, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Ο ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ ΣΤΙΣ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΣΥΝΟΔΟΥ
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Berlin Process Western Balkan Summit held in the German capital on Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

BERLIN – The government has made it clear that it will continue to support households and businesses against the spike in high prices to the extent of its ability, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, responding to a question about the “household basket” measure launched in Greece after the conclusion of the Berlin Process Western Balkan Summit held in the German capital.

Mitsotakis said that the first reaction of the market and consumers to the specific measure was good, pointing out that the government has initiated a series of support measures in recent months, such as support for high electricity bills, the emergency benefit ahead of Christmas for vulnerable households and upcoming pension increases.

“There is easy criticism and easy promises but the citizens no longer believe that inflation can be fought with a single law and a single article,” he added.

Asked about the latest Turkish provocations, Mitsotakis said that the positions of the Greek government were crystal clear and that if he responded every time Turkish officials made provocative statements “I couldn’t do anything else.”

“If we had inflation running at 85 pct in Greece, I would also be trying to change the subject,” he added.

Regarding the Berlin Process summit for the Western Balkans, the prime minister expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and repeated Athens’ ambition to play a leading role, which will be enhanced by the infrastructure that makes Greece an energy hub between Southeastern Europe and the Middle East. Ending the dependence of Western Balkan states on Russian natural gas was crucial, Mitsotakis insisted, and he repeated that all countries in the region acknowledge Greece as a force for stability and cooperation.

(ANA/ S. Mourelatos)

