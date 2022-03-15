Mitsotakis Concludes Greek Party Leaders Briefings on Visit to Turkey

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday concluded a round of phone calls to brief the leaders of the opposition parties in parliament on the results of his visit to Istanbul and his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After calls to main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance President Alexis Tsipras and Movement for Change (KINAL) party president Nikos Androulakis on Monday night, the prime minister contacted Communist Party of Greece (KKE) General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas, right-wing Elliniki Lysi President Kyriakos Velopoulos and left-wing MeRA25 Secretary Yanis Varoufakis on Tuesday.

According to a KKE announcement, Koutsoumbas asked for “clarifications..as there is great concern among the Greek people concerning developments in Greek-Turkish relations, especially when these relations – as a result of the imperialist war in Ukraine and the competition with Russia – are shaped based on the goal of cohesion in the southeastern wing of NATO, but also on the basis of the energy planning and competition in which the two countries are involved.”

He expressed KKE’s view that deeper involvement by Greece in EuroAtlantic plans does not shield the country against Turkish revisionism but could entail great dangers.

According to an announcement by MeRA25, “Mitsotakis conveyed the mild climate in which his meeting with the President of Turkey took place, as well as his assessment that the coming months will be ‘quiet’ because Mr. Erdogan, disturbed by the developments in Ukraine, decided to ease the tension in the Aegean.”

According to Mitsotakis, the announcement added, while this did not solve the long-term problems, it at least “ensures a period of calm and de-escalation of tension in the Aegean.

Varoufakis, on his part, while thanking the prime minister for the briefing, noted his failure to consult with the political leaders in advance and said this was not conducive to forming a national strategy, which would serve to strengthen the prime minister’s position at such such meetings.

Elliniki Lysi declined to comment on the discussion during the meeting, saying only that Velopoulos had presented the party’s known and fixed positions.