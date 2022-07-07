x

July 7, 2022

Mitsotakis Briefs Sakellaropoulou on Latest Developments

July 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΠτΔ ΚΑΤ. ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion, on Thursday July 7, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday met with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion, in the context of the regular monthly briefings of the president.

Mitsotakis said that the government, while also taking fiscal constraints into account, will do everything possible to support the most vulnerable and alleviate the repercussions of the uprecedented imported price hikes.

He also referred to the universities bill that was tabled in parliament on Thursday, stating that “it is a landmark, especially in linking the universities with the labour market”.

On her part, Sakellaropoulou noted that “we have very difficult months ahead us in order to address the crisis as soon as possible,” and that “the EU is making coordinated efforts to address the crisis of high energy prices.”

She also pointed out that “Greek society needs competitive universities that constitute the driving force of the research, evolution and innovation”.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

