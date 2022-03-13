Mitsotakis Attends the Divine Liturgy at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Phanar (Photos)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, attends a ceremony for Orthodox Christians at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
ISTANBUL – PM Mitsotakis attended the Divine Liturgy led by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Phanar. At 16:15 (Athens time) Mitsotakis will meet with Bartholomew at the Sismanoglio Hall, before returning to Athens.
Mitsotakis is in Istanbul to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a rare meeting between the neighbors who have been at odds over maritime and energy issues, the status of Aegean islands and migration.
