March 13, 2022

Church

Mitsotakis Attends the Divine Liturgy at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Phanar (Photos)

March 13, 2022
By The National Herald
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, attends a ceremony for Orthodox Christians at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL – PM Mitsotakis attended the Divine Liturgy led by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Phanar. At 16:15 (Athens time) Mitsotakis will meet with Bartholomew at the Sismanoglio Hall, before returning to Athens.

Mitsotakis is in Istanbul to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a rare meeting between the neighbors who have been at odds over maritime and energy issues, the status of Aegean islands and migration.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, fifth right, talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, fifth left, after attending a ceremony for Orthodox Christians at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, is surrounded by security guards, as he leaves after attending a ceremony for Orthodox Christians at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, right, sits in front of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, as he leads a ceremony for Orthodox Christians at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis lights a candle as he arrives to attend a ceremony for Orthodox Christians at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center right, talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, center left, after attending a ceremony for Orthodox Christians at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

