x

May 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis at Georgetown U: Greece Believes in Keeping Communication Channels Open with Turkey, Russia

May 16, 2022
By Athens News Agency
5D127320-5988-41BC-AD08-50AC7ACF97BB
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks with Washington Post journalist David Ignatius at Georgetown University on Monday. (Photo by TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

WASHINGTON – The last thing NATO needs is another source of tension between Greece and Turkey, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Washington Post journalist David Ignatius during a chat at Georgetown University on Monday.

Mitsotakis, who is on an official two-day visit to meet with US President Joe Biden and address the US Congress in a join session, said that he has conveyed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the message that “this is not a time for aggressive moves, it is not a time to promote revisionist views of history, let us find a framework for talks to deal with our issues.”

Read more: Mitsotakis to MSNBC: Greece Is Back on Track after Ten-Year Crisis

The Greek premier also noted it is unacceptable that a NATO member state violates another’s airspace, as Turkey does of Greece, but insisted on keeping communication open, to sustain a positive agenda and to recognize the points on which each country disagree. He further said that the issue of Turkey’s disagreement about Finland’s and Sweden’s intention to apply for NATO membership will be resolved soon.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, Mitsotakis said he was “proud as a European leader for Europe’s response” to Russia’s invasion and the following sanctions, but foresaw the war lasting a long time. Despite this, he said, communication channels should remain open with Russia, as European leaders are doing for a resolution through negotiations.

Greece retains strong cultural and religious ties with Russia, and does not see Russian people with hostility. But Greece has fought for its own independence, and had the obligation to stand by Ukraine and support it when its national sovereignty was threatened, the Greek premier said.

(ANA-MPA/P. Kasfikis)

RELATED

VIDEO
Mitsotakis Meets with Biden at the White House (Video)

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, in the first day of an official two-day visit to the American capital.

Society
Greek Chopper Pilot Jailed for Life over UK Wife’s Killing
Society
Greece’s New Campus Cops Ready to Patrol University Grounds

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis Meets with Biden at the White House (Video)

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, in the first day of an official two-day visit to the American capital.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings