March 23, 2024

Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver Resigns

March 23, 2024
By The National Herald
Archbishop Elpidophoros of America with Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver. Photo TNH Archive /Elias Neofytidis

BOSTON – Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver has resigned and the Synod of the Phanar in Constantinople, with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presiding, has elected him Metropolitan of Lystra, an honorary position.

The National Herald in its publication on Friday, March 15, 2024 titled ‘Eparchial Synod Meets, Elect Two new Bishops for Archdiocese of America’ also reported on others matters addressed by the Synod and had revealed, among other things, the following: “Extensive discussion took place regarding Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver, who… has been residing for several months now at the Monastery of the Archangels in Kendalia, Texas, and not in his Metropolis, while refusing to resign. The Metropolis of Denver is essentially being governed and administered by Auxilliary Bishop Constantine of Sasima.”
TNH also reported that, “it was decided at the [Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of America] Synod that Archbishop Elpidophoros would visit him [Met. Isaiah] at the Monastery in Texas, conduct an on-site inspection, and diagnose his overall condition to determine whether he is able to fulfill his episcopal duties, and based on this, the Synod would make a decision.”

According to information provided to TNH, Archbishop Elpidophoros recently went to the Monastery in Texas, where Metropolitan Isaiah lives, and accepted his resignation, which he forwarded to Patriarch Bartholomew.

Metropolitan Isaiah was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, one of four children of Dennis and Mary (Kapsimalis) Chronopoulos, who had immigrated to the United States from Olympia, Greece. After completing his pre-college education, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served with distinction during the Korean War.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Russia Detains Suspects in an Attack that Left at Least 143 Dead in a Moscow Concert Hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 143 people dead.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A year ago, Yale's John Poulakidas and August Mahoney were stuck at home watching the Ivy League champion make a magical NCAA Tournament run.

PHOENIX (AP) — The room sits behind a chain-link fence, then black iron gates.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Max Verstappen not surprisingly clinched pole position for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

LONDON (AP) — Support poured in from around the world Saturday for Kate, the Princess of Wales, after she revealed in a candid video message that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer following major abdominal surgery.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

