Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver Resigns

Church

BOSTON – Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver has resigned and the Synod of the Phanar in Constantinople, with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presiding, has elected him Metropolitan of Lystra, an honorary position.

The National Herald in its publication on Friday, March 15, 2024 titled ‘Eparchial Synod Meets, Elect Two new Bishops for Archdiocese of America’ also reported on others matters addressed by the Synod and had revealed, among other things, the following: “Extensive discussion took place regarding Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver, who… has been residing for several months now at the Monastery of the Archangels in Kendalia, Texas, and not in his Metropolis, while refusing to resign. The Metropolis of Denver is essentially being governed and administered by Auxilliary Bishop Constantine of Sasima.”

TNH also reported that, “it was decided at the [Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of America] Synod that Archbishop Elpidophoros would visit him [Met. Isaiah] at the Monastery in Texas, conduct an on-site inspection, and diagnose his overall condition to determine whether he is able to fulfill his episcopal duties, and based on this, the Synod would make a decision.”

According to information provided to TNH, Archbishop Elpidophoros recently went to the Monastery in Texas, where Metropolitan Isaiah lives, and accepted his resignation, which he forwarded to Patriarch Bartholomew.

Metropolitan Isaiah was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, one of four children of Dennis and Mary (Kapsimalis) Chronopoulos, who had immigrated to the United States from Olympia, Greece. After completing his pre-college education, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served with distinction during the Korean War.