Metropolis of San Francisco Presvyteres Host Annual Retreat

Church

From the Retreat of Presvyteres and Diakonises of the Metropolis of San Francisco. (Photo Metropolis of San Francisco)

SAN FRANSISCO – The Sisterhood of Presvyteres of the Metropolis of San Francisco gathered at Saint Nicholas Ranch and Retreat Center in Dunlap, CA for their annual retreat. A total of 32 presvyteres and diakonises – wives of priests and deacons, respectively, attended, along with 22 children.

The presenter for this year’s Sisterhood retreat was Corina Gheorghiu, MA, LMFT, DDS. She combines Orthodox Christian teachings with modern neuro-physiology techniques to provide a unique framework and skill set for true healing of mind, soul, and body.

Gheorghiu’s general approach to well-being incorporates two Ancient Orthodox instincts – Survival of the Body and Deiﬁcation of the Soul (a longing for connection to God the Creator through the Holy Spirit) – combined with Modern Science. Ultimately, the goal is to address illness of the soul (sin) and illness of the body (cognitive, behavioral, or somatic) to achieve well-being. When discussing true healing, we are to recognize:

Secular wellness – Healing of the physical body by restoring it to a sound state with proper treatment

Orthodox Christian wellness – Healing of the soul by reconciling one’s self to God and to others

She emphasizes that as Orthodox Christians, one’s focus should be on soul-healing. Human beings are called to retreat into themselves, where the Lord resides, to stand before Him, and to remain in His presence. Only there will they feel whole as it is from Him this wholeness comes.

Gheorghiu’s sessions included the use of Attention exercises for Orienting, Grounding, Boundaries, Centering, and Awareness to better position one’s self towards God, others, and the environment in which we live.

The weekend began with a ‘Paraklesis’ service led by His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco and His Grace Bishop Ioannis of Phocaea, followed by a sumptuous welcome dinner prepared by the culinary staff at Saint Nicholas Ranch. Metropolitan Gerasimos offered his blessings for a restorative and unifying experience, sharing with the Sisterhood that “this retreat is an opportunity to build a community of presvyteres, to build your connections to one another.”

The Metropolitan also challenged them to “learn from the presentations, but also, as you talk among yourselves, as you pray and enjoy the ranch together, do not neglect the wisdom of your ancestors, your mothers and grandmothers, the presvyteres who came before you. Combine the ancient wisdom with the new science so that you may make new commitments to health and well-being in your life, but also the lives of your families and friends.”

Metropolitan Gerasimos then led the traditional cutting of the Vasilopita, prepared by a beloved parishioner of Saint Anna Greek Orthodox Church in Roseville, CA. Metropolis of San Francisco Sisterhood President, Presvytera Dimitra Dogias of Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Redondo Beach, CA, formally introduced Gheorghiu to the group.

On Saturday morning, Metropolitan Gerasimos and Bishop Ioannis led the Sisterhood in prayer at the ‘Orthros’ service. After breakfast, a meeting of the Sisterhood convened to elect new ofﬁcers and to discuss needs for the upcoming 2024 Clergy-Laity Congress to be hosted in San Diego by the Metropolis of San Franscisco. In the afternoon, the group visited the Monastery of the Theotokos the Life-Giving Spring where they were greeted by Gerontissa Markella, and they enjoyed the hospitality of the sisters before Vespers, followed by a dinner and a ﬁnal session with Gheorghiu.

Before returning home on Sunday, the Sisterhood worshipped at the Monastery, partaking of the Divine Liturgy and a memorial service for their fellow presvyteres who have reposed in the Lord.