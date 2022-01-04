Meteo: Forest Fires in 2021 Burnt as Much Land as in All Years from 2013 to 2020

United States
Epiphany and Tarpon Springs – Chania Sister Cities Events Schedule
TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The schedule of events for the Epiphany celebration, January 5-8, and the Tarpon Springs- Chania, Crete, Greece Sister Cities program of events January 4-9 was released on January 3.
Society
Greece Reports 36,246 COVID-19 Cases, a New Daily Record
ΑΤΗΕΝS - Greece confirmed 36,246 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 38 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.
General News
Astoria: Omicron Shadows Greek Community’s New Year Celebrations (Photos)
NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.