Masks Off! Greece Will Lift Most COVID Health Measures June 1

ATHENS – After more than two years of holding their breath under masks aimed at keeping out the Coronavirus, people in Greek will be able to shuck them June 1 despite the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris told reporters about the further easing of health restrictions in the run-up to Easter which is April 24 this year and wanting to lure tourists, who won’t be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF.)

Not all measures are being lifted, however, although while the fully vaccinated over 60 are being offered a fourth shot – and second booster – rabid anti-vaxxers got away with not being inoculated and no report whether vaccine certificates are being checked at public gathering places indoors.

Plevris said that the requirement of one self-test a week is also being scrapped for pupils and educators at schools starting after the Easter break while workers will have to take only one instead of two rapid tests a week starting May 1, said Kathimerini.

Masks won’t be required at indoor public spaces as of June 1 although it wasn’t said whether that will apply to public transportation and supermarkets where the unvaccinated have been allowed.

The good news extended to ailing businesses too, with restaurants, shops, bars, taverns, cafes and sports venues allowed full capacity until Aug. 31 when the measures will be reviewed in case the leniency brings a spike in cases.