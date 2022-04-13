x

April 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

Masks Off! Greece Will Lift Most COVID Health Measures June 1

April 13, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Markos Houzouris, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Markos Houzouris, file)

ATHENS – After more than two years of holding their breath under masks aimed at keeping out the Coronavirus, people in Greek will be able to shuck them June 1 despite the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris told reporters about the further easing of health restrictions in the run-up to Easter which is April 24 this year and wanting to lure tourists, who won’t be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF.)

Not all measures are being lifted, however, although while the fully vaccinated over 60 are being offered a fourth shot – and second booster – rabid anti-vaxxers got away with not being inoculated and no report whether vaccine certificates are being checked at public gathering places indoors.

Plevris said that the requirement of one self-test a week is also being scrapped for pupils and educators at schools starting after the Easter break while workers will have to take only one instead of two rapid tests a week starting May 1, said Kathimerini.

Masks won’t be required at indoor public spaces as of June 1 although it wasn’t said whether that will apply to public transportation and supermarkets where the unvaccinated have been allowed.

The good news extended to ailing businesses too, with restaurants, shops, bars, taverns, cafes and sports venues allowed full capacity until Aug. 31 when the measures will be reviewed in case the leniency brings a spike in cases.

 

RELATED

Society
Greece: 11,061 New COVID Cases, 65 Deaths on Wednesday

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 11,061 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,206,948 (daily change: +0.

Society
Truck Hits Tourist Bus in Egypt, Kills 10 Including 4 French
Economy
Electricity Prices Through the Roof, Greece Considers Setting Ceiling

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy Seeks Peace despite Atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country's east.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings