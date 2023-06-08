Martha Stewart’s Restaurant Lets You Eat Pierogi Alongside Her Friesian Horses

Food

After appearing on the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, people just can’t get enough of Martha Stewart. That’s good news for her restaurant, which opened a year ago in Vegas.

In partnership with Caesars Entertainment, The Bedford opened in August 2022. It replicates Stewart’s 1925 farmhouse in Bedford, New York. Guests enjoy fresh, locally sourced food served against a backdrop of neutral-hued décor, which echoes that of Stewart’s Bedford home.

The restaurant allows guests to relax and eat like a local while traveling and navigating the hustle and bustle of The Vegas Strip.

The Menu Includes a Loving Nod to Big Martha

Image Credit: Caesars Entertainment. The space is an immersive experience equally awash in drama with her use of floor-to-ceiling back-lit imagery – called Duratrans – of her Bedford land, including her famed Friesian horses. In essence, guests dining in the restaurant’s Brown Dining Room have the exact view they’d experience in Stewart’s home. This all while eating hearty portions of potato and brown butter stuffed pierogi.

The pierogi is, in fact, one of Stewart’s most beloved recipes on the menu, handed down from her mother, Big Martha. “Mother made a great pierogi,” explains Stewart, who went on to brag that she once ate 21 of her mother’s pierogi in one sitting.

“Mother was very well-loved because she was a normal, very cool, and honest cook.”

The simple dish also pays homage to Stewart’s Polish heritage and is served plain or with Golden Osetra caviar and sour cream.

JuneBug’s Garden Flatbreads Are Not To Be Missed

Image Credit: Caesars Entertainment. Menu highlights at The Bedford by Martha Stewart include Ricotta Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms, Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon, and Fettuccine Alfredo with Summer Black Truffle.

One appetizer, however, is a juggernaut of gourmand acclaim – the House-made Bread Basket. The hearty, shareable appetizer includes Parker House rolls and sour cherry-rosemary focaccia. Among the many appetizers, JuneBug’s Garden Flatbreads steal the show. The chefs bedazzle the light, elegant pieces of bread with thinly sliced – and pristinely arranged – zucchini, onion, and tomato.

“I think visitors will be enchanted by what we have come up with,” says Stewart. “These are the same dishes that I serve to family and friends in my own home.”

The Restaurant Is a Replica of Stewart’s Bedford Farmhouse

Image Credit: Caesars Entertainment. Stewart’s restaurant design deepens the culinary experience by replicating the décor in her Bedford farmhouse. The 194-seat venue offers a welcoming open floorplan. It sits along Le Boulevard – a bustling hub near the Caesars Paris Las Vegas casino.

“I’ve been coming to Las Vegas for a very long time,” explains Stewart. “I actually decorated the Bellagio when it was first built. I decorated their whole lobby for Christmas using all our K-mart products. And it was beautiful; it was just beautiful. So, I’ve been coming here a long, long time.”

This time, the crafty mogul incorporates her MARTHA by Martha Stewart collection for many of the design and functional elements, including the copper pans that line the white marble counters in the Servery. Naturally, the level of detail required to rebuild the ambiance of her Bedford home is ambitious.

Even The Paint Has a Bedford Theme

Image Credit: Caesars Entertainment. “Las Vegas is a master at creating and recreating,” according to Stewart. “So, it couldn’t have been a better place. And Caesars, as my partner, has been so great at letting us do the kinds of things we really wanted to do.”

Stewart is thrilled with the efforts, mentioning that details like the Hepplewhite sideboard, dining room tables, chairs, and Bedford Gray wall paint are nearly identical to her 1925 farmhouse. “I’ve been working on that farm for a long time,” she says, “and we thought what a nice subject matter for a restaurant like this.”

The View From The Brown Dining Room

The icing on the cake is undoubtedly the Brown Dining Room, named for Stewart’s farmhouse equivalent. Guests are most immersed in the experience here, surrounded by ceiling-height windows and seamless views of her farmland, beautiful white spruce, and Friesian horses. The Duratrans, created from actual photographs, fill every inch of the windowpane with a pastoral, sunlit scene. Guests get an al fresco feel overlooking Stewart’s pastures, divvied up by antique wood fencing she found in Toronto.

Sip Cocktails and Linger Through Dinner

Image Credit: Caesars Entertainment. Stewart explains that the fresh, al fresco theme lends to lingering visits. “Some people are coming just for drinks – which is very nice – and then they [can’t resist] dinner and stay for a while for another drink or two.”

The cocktails at The Bedford by Martha Stewart use vibrant ingredients, including fresh lemon and lime juices. Stewart succinctly sums up her standards: “I’m particular about the liquor and the liqueurs – it has to be the best.” It’s no surprise then that there is a strict “no mixes allowed” rule, as one would expect from a woman who built a brand on impeccable taste.

“The lemon drop is a delicious mid-day cocktail,” she says, and it is among the most popular, alongside her Frozen Pomegranate Martha-Rita and Martha-tini, featuring her favorite Polish bison grass vodka – Żubrówka. It’s not simply the fresh craft cocktails guests have been raving about. Stewart says the restaurant’s sleek metal picks – used for cocktail garnishes – are a little too popular.

“We have these lovely picks, and they’re not for taking,” she laughs. “We lose too many a day.”

The Bedford by Martha Stewart is open seven days a week. Whether you visit for the majestic view of her horses, Big Martha’s pierogi, or craft cocktails, it’s undoubtedly a good choice.

