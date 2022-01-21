x

January 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Society

Man Accused in Thessaloniki Gang Rape Says Woman Consented

January 21, 2022
By The National Herald
[349612] ΚΑΤΑΘΕΣΗ ΤΗΣ 24ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΣ ΣΤΟ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΤΜΗΜΑ ΔΩΔΕΚΑΝΗΣΟΥ
Georgia Bika. (Photo by Motionteam)

THESSALONIKI – A 27-year-old man who is one of three that a 24-year-old woman said raped her at a New Year’s Eve party in Thessaloniki after her drink was spiked said it was consensual, reacting to her accusation in a video interview.

Georgia Bika, who identified herself, said two of the alleged attackers were brothers in the Levendis family that runs the London-based International Foundation for Greece (IFG) and he sent a statement to Greece’s ANT1 denying her charge.

He said he should be considered innocent while insisting any sexual act was with her approval as prosecutors are investigating the case which has brought added fury to the #MeToo movement about sexual harassment and rape.

He said her version, which she gave in an interview with a journalist after saying police were slow to react to her claim – including that a lawyer for a defendant threatened her – “does not serve the right to information nor the social interest.”

“I feel the need to state, in the most categorical way, that I never committed ‘rape’ against the complainant since the physical contact took place with her total knowledge, awareness and consent,” he added.

The case broadened after Kathimerini said that it may be tied to a sex trafficking ring on Cyprus said to provide women for parties and that the wealthy, celebrities and athletes were involved.

The Financial Mirror reported that officials there will investigate those reports on the request of a lawmaker, Christos Christofides, after reports implicating influential business people with a Cyprus link.

A businessman arrested in the case is reportedly related to a wealthy Greek Cypriot-family, the report said, as he sent a letter to Attorney-General George Savvides that said, “Allegations of a serious sex crime have been made public in Greece, which, as reported, involve women being drugged and raped.”

Chrisstofides pointed to a well-known social media activist who has played a key role in uncovering sexual abuse cases in Greece, Ilias Gionis, said to have blown the whistle on the case although it was reported to police.

Bika said she was at a club in Thessaloniki when she was approached by the owner of the club, who told her it was about to close at 2 a.m. due to COVID-19 restrictions – although clubs were supposed to close at midnignt.

She said he told her that a group of some 25 people would be heading to a hotel where they would continue partying and she said one of the guests spiked her drink to make her unconscious.

Gionis claimed that a circuit in Greece of the wealthy and well-connected, including reality show performers wanted women and that they were scouted on social media.

“Once they spot the women they fancy, they send them invites to parties, putting in motion their plans,” said Gionis, the report said, adding that a similar organized group operates on Cyprus.

Savvides said: “If and when information and evidence emerge implicating Cyprus in crimes of a sexual nature, investigating authorities will be taking action.” Gionis is willing to talk to Cyprus authorities and provide any evidence regarding Cypriot involvement in the sex trafficking ring.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Says French Fighter Jets Boost Air Defense Against Turkey

ATHENS - With six of 24 French-made Rafale fighter jets arriving in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at a ceremony welcoming them that they are a deterrence against Turkey, which repeatedly sends fighters into Greek air space.

Sciences
Most COVID-19 Deaths Were Unvaccinated Patients, Greek Health Expert Says
Economy
Greek Public Debt at 357.295 Billion Euros in Q3 2021

Top Stories

Church

BOSTON – The Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Alexandria in its recent meeting dealt with the ecclesiastical coup perpetrated by the Patriarchate of Moscow in its canonical jurisdiction, calling it an “immoral invasion and intrusion.

Church

NEW YORK - Some 21 years after it was destroyed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States that brought down the Twin Towers in New York City, the new St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church rising in its place is among the most eagerly awaited architectural openings of 2022.

Events

STATEN ISLAND, NY – For yet another year, the community of Holy Trinity-St Nicholas in Staten Island honored couples celebrating 50+ years of marriage with a modest ceremony held at the church immediately following the Divine Liturgy on January 16.

Society

Politics

Video

SNF’s Health Initiative Will Support Child and Adolescent Mental Health

ATHENS - When we think about childhood injuries, we usually think of scratches, a few stitches, maybe even a broken bone.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings