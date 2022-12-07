x

‘Mad Men’ Estate Offered by Vandenbrook Galleries Auction House in Tampa Bay on Dec. 10

December 7, 2022
By Associated Press
This colored lithograph by Jonathan Green is an example of the art available through the Daniels auction offered by Vandenbrook Galleries.

TAMPA, Fla. – December 6, 2022 – ( Newswire.com ) Tampa, Florida-based auction house Vandenbrook Galleries will liquidate the estate of Myra Janco-Daniels, who was married to the inspiration for Don Draper of the popular “Mad Men” television series. The impressive offering is part of a multi-stage liquidation, featuring furnishings, art, home décor and collectibles owned by this important Chicago and Naples couple, each of whom served as an icon during the 1960s golden age of American advertising.

Several items offered are authentic mid-century pieces, such as a sofa designed by Edward Wormley and a smoked-glass coffee table attributed to Knoll Associates. Other items represent the life lived by this historic couple, including a lidded bowl painted with koi fish that Draper Daniels gave as an apology after he removed his wife’s statue of buddha from the foyer without her consent. In an article published in Chicago Magazine in 2009, Myra Janco-Daniels reminisces about her wedding day in 1967, explaining that she was surprised when Mr. Daniels insisted they stop by the courthouse on their way to an Edna Arnow pottery show. Two Arnow pieces are being offered through this auction.

Mrs. Daniels began her advertising career in her home state of Indiana and, bursting through the glass ceiling in 1963, was ultimately named an executive vice president of a renowned Chicago advertising agency. In 1965, she and Draper Daniels, responsible for creating the Marlboro Man ad campaign, co-founded a new national advertising agency. After her groundbreaking career in advertising, Mrs. Daniels went on to found and act as CEO of the Naples Philharmonic Center for the Arts (now known as Artis – Naples), which grew into a $100 million corporation under her decades-long stewardship. Through it all, Mrs. Daniels was well-regarded for her philanthropy and keen artistic taste.

This carefully curated and eclectic collection illustrates a life of artistic patronage by the Daniels family.

Bidders can visit the Vandenbrook Galleries auction online and place bids at liveauctioneers.com or hibid.com to register and bid online, and to receive other auction-related news and updates.

