x

April 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Culture

Macron Made Honorary Member of the Academy of Athens

April 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Ukraine Tensions France's Voice
France's President Emmanuel Macron talks with representatives of families of repatriates from Algeria after the country's independence war with its colonial power, at the Elysee palace in Paris, Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

ATHENS – The Academy of Athens elected French President Emmanuel Macron as honorary member during its plenary meeting on Thursday.

According to the citation, Macron was recognized “for his inspired and substantial contribution to promoting and boosting European unification, as well as for his multifaceted and significant support of Greece and of Cyprus.”

The Academy described the current French president as “the heir of the tradition of President of the French Republic Francois Mitterrand and French President of the European Commission Jacques Delors” and “undoubtedly one of the most passionate of European leaders who support the enhancement of European unification.”

RELATED

Music
Pink Floyd Members Reunite to Record Song for Ukraine

LONDON — Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine, the band announced Thursday.

Cinema
Review: “COW” Needs No Words to Convey One Animal’s Life
Arts
Exhibition of Recent Works by Philip Tsiaras Opening April 13 at Greek Consulate

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

AHI Hosted Online Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) on March 30 virtually hosted its annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day to celebrate the spirit of 1821 and the common democratic ideals held by Greece and the United States.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings