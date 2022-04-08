Macron Made Honorary Member of the Academy of Athens

Culture

ATHENS – The Academy of Athens elected French President Emmanuel Macron as honorary member during its plenary meeting on Thursday.

According to the citation, Macron was recognized “for his inspired and substantial contribution to promoting and boosting European unification, as well as for his multifaceted and significant support of Greece and of Cyprus.”

The Academy described the current French president as “the heir of the tradition of President of the French Republic Francois Mitterrand and French President of the European Commission Jacques Delors” and “undoubtedly one of the most passionate of European leaders who support the enhancement of European unification.”