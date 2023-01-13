x

January 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Health

Louisiana Bill Seeks ‘Fairness’ in Pregnancy Costs

January 13, 2023
By Associated Press
Paternal Support Bill
FILE - A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus on Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. — As the first bills trickled in Thursday for Louisiana’s upcoming legislative session, among them is proposed legislation that would allow mothers to “recover” 50% of out-of-pocket pregnancy-related medical expenses from the father of their child.

House Bill 5, which Republican state Rep. Larry Frieman pre-filed Thursday, is of particular interest in Louisiana where there is a near-total abortion ban. The only exceptions to the ban are if there is substantial risk of death or impairment to the patient if they continue with the pregnancy and in the case of “medically futile” pregnancies — when the fetus has a fatal abnormality. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Under the bill, the mother would have to sue the father before the child turns 2 and only if the paternity of the child has been proved by “clear and convincing evidence.”

“The bill is really about fundamental fairness,” Frieman, a defense attorney, told the Associated Press. “It’s not fair to have women have to bear all the out-of-pocket medical expenses for pregnancy. And in Louisiana, there is no mechanism in the law that allows her to recover.”

Health costs associated with pregnancy, childbirth, and post-partum care average a total of $18,865, according to a 2022 study by the Kaiser Family Foundation. However, the average out-of-pocket payments total $2,854 for women enrolled in large group plans. Those costs do not include the amount spent on heath insurance premiums or extra bills from out-of-network providers.

Another Louisiana GOP politician proposed a similar bill on a national scale last year.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson introduced the Unborn Child Support Act, which would make it possible for pregnant mothers to collect child support starting at the moment of conception. The bill never made it to the U.S. House floor for debate, but Johnson plans on reintroducing it this session.

In 2021, Utah became the first state to mandate prenatal child support. At the time a few other states, including Wisconsin and New York, had provisions that could result in fathers being financially responsible for pre-birth expenses.

Proponents of the Utah law, which requires the father to pay half of a woman’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs, presented the legislation as an effort to decrease the burden of pregnancy on women and increase responsibility for men who have children. When the law was proposed, critics argued that it wouldn’t help women who are most vulnerable and could make abusive situations even more dangerous for pregnant women.

 

RELATED

Science
2022 Was Fifth or Sixth Warmest on Record as Earth Heats Up

DENVER — Earth's fever persisted last year, not quite spiking to a record high but still in the top five or six warmest on record, government agencies reported Thursday.

Health
Worst Cholera Outbreak in Decades Kills 750 People in Malawi
Health
Omicron XBB 1.5 Subvariant Detected in Greece; 2 New Deaths by Influenza, says EODY

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

At Least 7 Dead as Severe Winds, Tornadoes Hammer US South (Video)

SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.

BATON ROUGE, La. — As the first bills trickled in Thursday for Louisiana's upcoming legislative session, among them is proposed legislation that would allow mothers to "recover" 50% of out-of-pocket pregnancy-related medical expenses from the father of their child.

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) presents the classic Greek film comedy, My Friend Lefterakis, on Sunday, January 29, 3 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) in Astoria.

NICOSIA - Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his counterpart of Israel, Yoav Gallant, spoke on the phone on Thursday about the two countries' strategic ties.

ATHENS – Greece's major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis, who during 4 ½ years in power made devastating budget cuts, criticized the state of health care under the New Democracy government in a sign the 2023 campaign has begun.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.