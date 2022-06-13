x

June 13, 2022

List of Winners at 75th Tony Awards

June 13, 2022
By Associated Press
75th Annual Tony Awards - Show
A view of the stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — The list of winners at the 75th Tony Awards, being held Sunday in New York:

— Best Musical: “A Strange Loop”

— Best Play: “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”

— Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Myles Frost, “MJ.”

— Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square.”

— Best Revival of a Musical: “Company.”

— Best Revival of a Play: “Take Me Out.”

— Featured Actor, Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”

— Featured Actress, Play: Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew”

— Featured Actress, Musical: Patti LuPone, “Company.”

— Featured Actor, Musical: Matt Doyle, “Company.”

— Best Book of a Musical: Michael R. Jackson

— Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, “Company.”

— Best Score: “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

— Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ.”

— Costume Design: Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth.”

— Costume Design, Musical: Gabriella Slade, “Six: The Musical”

— Scenic Design, Play: Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Scenic Design, Musical: Bunny Christie, “Company.”

— Lighting Design, Play: Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Lighting Design, Musical: Natasha Katz, “MJ.”

— Sound Design, Play: Mikhail Fiksel, “Dana H.”

— Sound Design, Musical: Gareth Owen, “MJ.”

— Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale, “Girl from the North Country.”

 

