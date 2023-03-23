x

March 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Science

Launch Debut of 3D-printed Rocket Ends in Failure, No Orbit

March 23, 2023
By Associated Press
3D Rocket Launch
Relativity Space's Terran 1 rocket launches from Launch Complex 16 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., late Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The rocket is made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts made its launch debut Wednesday night, lifting off amid fanfare but failing three minutes into flight — far short of orbit.

There was nothing aboard Relativity Space’s test flight except for the company’s first metal 3D print made six years ago.

The startup wanted to put the souvenir into a 125-mile-high (200-kilometer-high) orbit for several days before having it plunge through the atmosphere and burn up along with the upper stage of the rocket.

Spectators at Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral, Fla., watch as Terran I, a 3D-printed rocket by Relativity Space, lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station late Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

As it turned out, the first stage did its job following liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and separated as planned. But the upper stage appeared to ignite and then shut down, sending it crashing into the Atlantic.

It was the third launch attempt from what once was a missile site. Relativity Space came within a half-second of blasting off earlier this month, with the rocket’s engines igniting before abruptly shutting down.

In this frame grab from livestreamed video provided by Relativity Space, Terran 1 launches from Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The rocket is made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts. (Relativity Space via AP)

Although the upper stage malfunctioned and the mission did not reach orbit, “maiden launches are always exciting and today’s flight was no exception,” Relativity Space launch commentator Arwa Tizani Kelly said after Wednesday’s launch.

Most of the 110-foot (33-meter) rocket, including its engines, came out of the company’s huge 3D printers in Long Beach, California.

Relativity Space said 3D-printed metal parts made up 85% of the rocket, named Terran. Larger versions of the rocket will have even more and also be reusable for multiple flights.

Other space companies also also rely on 3D-printing, but the pieces make up only a small part of their rockets.

Founded in 2015 by a pair of young aerospace engineers, Relativity Space has attracted the attention of investors and venture capitalists.

 

RELATED

Health
More Deaths, Injuries Linked to Recalled Eyedrops

WASHINGTON — U.S.

Health
Doctors May Miss How Addiction Patients Cheat Drug Tests
Science
World’s Water in Focus as Clean Supplies Squeezed

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.