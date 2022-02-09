x

February 9, 2022

Kyveli Zoi First Solo Art Exhibition at Elma Gallery in Brooklyn thru March 13

February 9, 2022
By The National Herald
Kyveli Zoi painting
The first solo exhibition by artist Kyveli Zoi, titled Coffee Cigarettes Amore, opened at the Elma Gallery, 216 Plymouth Street in Brooklyn on February 3 and runs through March 13. Photo: Courtesy of Diane Kochilas

NEW YORK – Celebrity chef and cookbook author Diane Kochilas shared the news of her daughter’s first solo art exhibition through her newsletter on February 2.

“I usually write about food, Ikaria and other related nibbles,” Kochilas said. “Today’s newsletter is a bit different. It’s devoted to my daughter Kyveli and her first solo show in NYC.”

She continued: “In a way, I guess one could interpret the notion of food in an abstract way and consider art as nourishment for the soul. I have to say that I find much to discover in her work, a window for me into her being, and that’s a rare blessing for a parent, soul nourishment of a wondrous kind. I’ve learned so much from her and from her work, so I am taking a liberty today and sharing it with you.”

The show, titled Coffee Cigarettes Amore, opened at the Elma Gallery, 216 Plymouth Street in Brooklyn on February 3 and runs through March 13.

“We hope to see you there,” Kochilas said. “If you’re in New York, you can also see her work at Oceana on 56th Street and 6th Avenue, where she was commissioned to do a series of large paintings.”

Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 12-6 PM and by appointment as well.

For more information contact the gallery via email: info@elmanyc.com and by phone: 607-379-3133.

More information about Kyveli Zoi is available online: www.kyvelizoi.com

Follow on social media: @thekyveli

 

