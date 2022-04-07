Kat’s Ribbon of Hope 10th Annual Benefit to Support Breast Cancer Research May 5

Health

NEW YORK – The Kat’s Ribbon of Hope Foundation hosts its 10th Annual Benefit Dinner on May 5 at Nassau Country Club, 30 St. Andrews Lane in Glen Cove, Long Island, NY, all proceeds to benefit breast cancer research at Memorial Sloane-Kettering Cancer Center, the Feinstein Institute of Northwell Health LIJ, Patient Navigation at Adelphi Women’s Breast Cancer Support Center on Long Island, and Weill Cornell Medicine Breast Center.

This year, there will be a benefit dinner, live and silent auction. The cocktail hour and silent auction, 6-7:30 PM, while dinner, live auction and keynote address at 7:30 PM. The dress code is cocktail attire with a splash of pink.

The event’s keynote speaker will be Olympic medalist Chaunte Lowe. In addition to her athleticism, Lowe has used her personal experiences with breast cancer to raise awareness, support research, early detection, and eradication.

In 2019, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. Despite the diagnosis, she continued to train through surgeries and chemotherapy to compete for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. As a global ambassador for the American Cancer Society, she continues to use her voice as a professional speaker to bring awareness to breast cancer. “The best gift I can give with my life is helping others find beauty in their own lives,” she says. This four-time Olympian’s impressive rise started while she was just a sophomore at Georgia Tech when she made her first Olympic appearance. Her ambitions on the field and in the classroom showed an unparalleled drive even among the Institute’s top student-athletes. Lowe is a world champion and has broken the American record three times, and is the current American record holder in the indoor and outdoor high jump. She’s competed in four Olympic Games, starting in 2004 in Athens, Greece, through Rio in 2016.

According to BreastCancer.org, about 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime; 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history. While the number of deaths has been decreasing since 1989— thought to be the result of treatment advances, early detection through screening and increased awareness—the fight is not over. It is Kat’s Ribbon of Hope’s mission to help in this fight by providing financial support to charitable organizations conducting breast cancer research and Patient Navigation and to raise awareness for early detection.

For more information about Kat’s Ribbon of Hope Foundation and the benefit dinner, visit www.katsribbonofhope.com.