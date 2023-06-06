x

June 6, 2023

Karpathos among 8 Top Islands off the Beaten Track

June 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
The traditional village of Olympos, Karpathos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vaios Hasialis)
The traditional village of Olympos, Karpathos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vaios Hasialis)

KARPATHOS – Blick, Switzerland’s largest newspaper, urges Swiss and German-speaking travelers to change habits and prefer different islands without mass tourism, such as Karpathos.

For this purpose, it published a list of 8 European islands, distinguished for their traditions, unparalleled natural beauty and the moments of authenticity offering.

The Greek island of Karpathos features in Blick’s list with the best islands of Europe.

Karpathos, which occupies the 5th place, “is a bright example of quality, as it is also known as the ‘secret’ Santorini. Typical blue-and-white villages, beautiful beaches, enchanting sunsets and traditional Greek food. Karpathos means endless pleasure!”

Other places included in Blick’s list is Porquerolles in France, Ponza in Italy, La Graciosa in the Canary Islands, Gozo in Malta, Guernsey in Britain, Terschelling in the Netherlands and Amrum in Germany.

“The island is constantly gaining new friends from abroad, while there are many people who visit us every year,” Karpathos’ Deputy Mayor responsible for Tourism, Manolis Paragios said.

According to Paragios, “Karpathos is expected to attract many visitors this summer, especially from Scandinavia, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and other German-speaking countries.”

