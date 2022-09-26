Iranians in Greece Protest Woman’s Killing in Iran Over Hijab

Society

ATHENS – A protest in the Greek capital by Iranians over the killing of a woman in Iran for not properly wearing a hijab got violent when a Molotov Cocktail was tossed at the Iranian embassy.

Greek police said two people riding a motorcycle with their faces covered tossed the firebomb against a wall where it exploded but no damage was caused, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

That came as some 200 people gathered in Syntagma Square near the Greek Parliament to denounce Iran for the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini that has set off protests across Iran.

At the demonstration in Athens, women lopped off ponytails and men shaved their heads in solidarity with Amini, who had been arrested for wearing “unsuitable attire,” which is a crime in Iran, Reuters noted.

“I’m cutting my hair because many of my sisters in Iran are going to die, maybe tomorrow, because of hijab,” said 31-year-old Eli Fazlollah, who left Tehran in 2018. “I’m here to support my people because they don’t have a voice,” she said.

“Many of the people are getting killed in the middle of the street in Iran. And there is no support, there is no media coverage – they are defenseless, they are voiceless,” said Nazia Matami, another protester who has been living in Greece, since 2017.

The protesters later marched to the offices of the European Union, chanting “Mad, bad, dictator,” the report said, the event coming as Iran is cracking down on protests and killing demonstrators.

Amini was taken into police custody for wearing her hijab headscarf too loosely, allowing some strands of hair to show which isn’t allowed by the Morality Police patrolling the streets looking for female violators.

She died in police custody, authorities saying she had a cardiac seizure but other reports indicated her head was bashed in and she died of a skull fracture, no one held responsible for it.