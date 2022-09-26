Iranians in Greece Protest Woman’s Killing in Iran Over Hijab

ATHENS – A protest in the Greek capital by Iranians over the killing of a woman in Iran for not properly wearing a hijab got violent when a Molotov Cocktail was tossed at the Iranian embassy.
Greek police said two people riding a motorcycle with their faces covered tossed the firebomb against a wall where it exploded but no damage was caused, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.
That came as some 200 people gathered in Syntagma Square near the Greek Parliament to denounce Iran for the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini that has set off protests across Iran.
At the demonstration in Athens, women lopped off ponytails and men shaved their heads in solidarity with Amini, who had been arrested for wearing “unsuitable attire,” which is a crime in Iran, Reuters noted.
“I’m cutting my hair because many of my sisters in Iran are going to die, maybe tomorrow, because of hijab,” said 31-year-old Eli Fazlollah, who left Tehran in 2018. “I’m here to support my people because they don’t have a voice,” she said.
“Many of the people are getting killed in the middle of the street in Iran. And there is no support, there is no media coverage – they are defenseless, they are voiceless,” said Nazia Matami, another protester who has been living in Greece, since 2017.
The protesters later marched to the offices of the European Union, chanting “Mad, bad, dictator,” the report said, the event coming as Iran is cracking down on protests and killing demonstrators.
Amini was taken into police custody for wearing her hijab headscarf too loosely, allowing some strands of hair to show which isn’t allowed by the Morality Police patrolling the streets looking for female violators.
She died in police custody, authorities saying she had a cardiac seizure but other reports indicated her head was bashed in and she died of a skull fracture, no one held responsible for it.
ATHENS - Updates on new facilities for migrants, a new platform for applying for asylum, and disappointing relocation options by other European Union countries were among the topics Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi covered during a press conference on Monday.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In