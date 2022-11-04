x

November 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Economy

Inflation in Greece Is Declining Faster Than in the Rest of Europe, Skertsos Says

November 4, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Europe Economy
FILE - A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid, on May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

ATHENS – Inflation in Greece is declining faster than in the rest of Europe, Minister of State Akis Skertsos said in an interview with ‘Skai’ radio station on Friday, adding that the government’s efforts are paying off.

In detail, the Minister of State pointed out that “we are doing the best we can, we understand that there is a very big problem”, while noting that “the problem is international”. But, he continued, “in the last month we saw in Greece a more significant decline of inflation compared with the rest of Europe. The argument of the opposition that in Greece inflation is running at a higher rate than in the rest of Europe has been reversed. The government’s efforts are paying off against a background of very high inflationary pressures caused by the geopolitical and energy crisis. It is a global, European and national phenomenon … Employment, new jobs, better paying jobs with minimum wage increases are the things that also address inflation. Benefit policies are not the answer, benefits exist to support the most vulnerable – and we can provide this support precisely because the economy is growing.”

And he continued by stating that “our policy is and remains a policy that encourages investment, encourages private initiative, brings results, reduces unemployment, supports incomes and, through the further support and the necessary benefits to the most vulnerable, we try to face this very difficult situation.”

RELATED

Politics
HNDGS Chief Floros: Exercise Balkan Shield 2022 a Message of Stability and Safety (Photos)

ATHENS - "We saw excellent cooperation between friendly and allied Balkan countries with which we share the same beliefs about the area, namely, those of peace, stability and security," underlined the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Konstantinos Floros on Friday, the Day of Distinguished Visitors of the exercise Balkan Shield 2022 at the training center of armoured vehicles in Avlona.

Politics
Androulakis Stresses Widening of Social Inequality
Politics
Turkey Says Greece Pushed Back Refugees That Turkey Sent

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan Stable after Shooting

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday.

BOSTON – The Department of Classical Studies at Boston University dedicated this year’s Greek national ‘OXI’ day to Greek women writers, their contribution to Modern Greek culture, and the importance of their translation.

ATHENS - "We saw excellent cooperation between friendly and allied Balkan countries with which we share the same beliefs about the area, namely, those of peace, stability and security," underlined the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Konstantinos Floros on Friday, the Day of Distinguished Visitors of the exercise Balkan Shield 2022 at the training center of armoured vehicles in Avlona.

ATHENS - Opposition PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis, in an interview with Kontra TV late on Thursday, spoke about the widening of social inequality and the collapse of citizens' purchasing power due to increased inflation and energy costs, stressing that the government applies a distorted model, while refusing to accept PASOK-KINAL's proposal to impose price caps on retail trade.

NEW YORK — Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings