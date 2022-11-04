Inflation in Greece Is Declining Faster Than in the Rest of Europe, Skertsos Says

Economy

ATHENS – Inflation in Greece is declining faster than in the rest of Europe, Minister of State Akis Skertsos said in an interview with ‘Skai’ radio station on Friday, adding that the government’s efforts are paying off.

In detail, the Minister of State pointed out that “we are doing the best we can, we understand that there is a very big problem”, while noting that “the problem is international”. But, he continued, “in the last month we saw in Greece a more significant decline of inflation compared with the rest of Europe. The argument of the opposition that in Greece inflation is running at a higher rate than in the rest of Europe has been reversed. The government’s efforts are paying off against a background of very high inflationary pressures caused by the geopolitical and energy crisis. It is a global, European and national phenomenon … Employment, new jobs, better paying jobs with minimum wage increases are the things that also address inflation. Benefit policies are not the answer, benefits exist to support the most vulnerable – and we can provide this support precisely because the economy is growing.”

And he continued by stating that “our policy is and remains a policy that encourages investment, encourages private initiative, brings results, reduces unemployment, supports incomes and, through the further support and the necessary benefits to the most vulnerable, we try to face this very difficult situation.”