x

August 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Worldwide

In Johannesburg, Ethos Owner Tatsakis Redefines The Gyro

August 4, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi staff, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi staff, file)

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has a small but vibrant Greek community and they love their food, as do people discovering it and taking time, Greek style, to linger while they eat and enjoy the time with friends.

Chris Tatsakis, who runs the restaurant Ethos in Oxford Parks, a northern suburb of Johannesburg, was featured in The Daily Maverick newspaper and site that praised his work and menu.

He’s created GRK as a kind of fast-food style alternative to sit-down restaurants and put a twist on the traditional gyro with home-made sauces – including those with South African tastes – and cut fresh vegetables.

About five years ago Tatsakis was with three other chefs of Michelin starred restaurants that he knows, on the Greek mainland, and they talked about ways to improve gyro-cooked meat and solving its food-safety problems.

That led to GRK, where he showed how to spread freshly cooked pita with a choice of sauces and work in the vegetables and twists off the bottom to finish it off with a generous portion. “This is like being in Greece now,” he smiled.

That’s fast but you might want to eat slowly.

RELATED

Culture
The Hellenic Heritage Foundation Launches Exodus: The Stories of 1922

TORONTO – The Hellenic Heritage Foundation (HHF) announced the launch of its newest podcast series Exodus: The Stories of 1922.

Worldwide
Lina Mendoni Meets with Greek Diaspora Organizations in Sydney
Worldwide
DOP Meandros Chapter 168 Supports the Canadian Brain Tumour Walk

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden: Killing of Al-Qaida Leader Is Long-Sought “Justice”

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings