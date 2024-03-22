Greek MP Theodorikakos Represents Parliament For March 25 in Canada

Worldwide

TORONTO, CANADA – Past Minister and current Member of Parliament for the New Democracy (ND) party Takis Theodorikakos is currently visiting Canada, invited by Hellenic organizations. He is representing the Greek Parliament in the context of celebrations of March 25th – Greek Independence Day.

Part of Theodorikakos’ mission is to brief expatriates about the new postal voting system and to call upon them to participate and lend their voice to decisions about developments both in Greece and in Europe.

After coming to power in 2019 the ND government, with Theodorikakos taking the lead as Minister of the Interior, worked to facilitate the participation of Greeks abroad in the electoral process, in order to strengthen their relationship with the homeland.

Theodorikakos’ visit to Canada, which lasts from March 16 to March 26, will overlap a trip by Prime Minister Mitsotakis of Greece, who will be in Canada March 24-25. Theodorikakos is scheduled to hold meetings with significant members of the Greek-Canadian community and present seven public speeches.

The first stop of the tour was Montreal, where on March 16 Theodorikakos visited the Greek Schools of the Community, held a press conference, and addressed the local Laconian Brotherhood of Montreal.

He met with community leaders, as well as representatives of the ‘new generation‘ of Greeks born and raised in Canada, saying his meeting them was a moving experience, especially his observation that Greek-Canadians have great love for Greece. “Feelings of great emotion from today’s communication with the Greek children of Montreal. Their love for Greece is unbelievable. They learn the language, the history, the dances, our traditions, and they are preparing for the parade on March 25,” he wrote on his personal Facebook account.

In his speech Theodorikakos told the Laconian Brotherhood that “we are living in difficult times and it is necessary for us to be united and to keep our homeland strong… We have ahead of us difficulties and risks but also new opportunities. We must do everything in such conditions to unite Greeks, to unite and strengthen the Worldwide Hellenism.”

He said emphatically that “I want to call on you to participate in the European elections and urged Greek community leaders to mobilize in order to inform people about the postal vote and the encourage them to participate.

On March 17 he attended the Divine Liturgy at the Holy Cross Church in the Montreal suburb of Laval and described attending the Divine Liturgy with hundreds of compatriots as a “unique experience.”

On Facebook he posted: “Today was a unique experience at the Holy Cross Church in Laval, Montreal. I attended the Divine Liturgy with hundreds of fellow countrymen and had the moving opportunity to speak about the unity of Greeks and the role of the Diaspora.”

In the evening he was to participate in a dinner that included city officials.

Ottawa was the second city he visited, where at gathering of the Greek Community he met with associations of Laconians, Samians, and Euboeans, posting on Facebook: “I thank them for the warm welcome and the discussion on issues that concern them, as well as their participation in the European elections through the postal vote!”

On March 18 he was scheduled to visit the Canadian Parliament, meet with the Senator and former President of the Canadian Senate Leo Housakos, and with the co-chairs of the Greece-Canada Friendship Group of the Parliament. In the evening he was to deliver a speech to the Greek community and the following day he was invited to attend a luncheon at the Residence of the Ambassador of Greece to Canada.

Theodorikakos next travelled to Toronto, the final stop of the tour. On March 21 he addressed the Pan-Macedonian Association and visited the day school of the Archdiocese of Canada and its Theological Academy, where he met with Archbishop Sotirios of Canada. He was also set to visit the Greek Community of St. Catherine.

Theodorikakos posted: “At the gathering of the Greek Community in Toronto and the meeting with the council of the Pan-Macedonian Association. They are doing important work for Hellenism!”

On Friday the 22 he will be at City Hall, where he will meet with Members of Parliament, and in the afternoon will visit the Holy Church of St. Nicholas in Toronto. On March 23, a Press Conference of the Pan-Macedonian Federation of Canada is scheduled, and on Sunday, he will attend the Divine Liturgy at the Holy Church of St. Nicholas in Toronto, where he will address the faithful.

For the March 25 holiday, Theodorikakos will attend the celebratory events of the Greek community in Toronto at the Church of the Annunciation, and at 6:00 PM he will attend the speech of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the diaspora.