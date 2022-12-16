x

December 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

WORLD

Home Prices, Rents Skyrocket in Turkey amid Economic Turmoil

December 16, 2022
By Associated Press
Turkey Housing Crisis
A view of two buildings part of a residential compound in Istanbul, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

ISTANBUL — Hatice Erdal has been given a week to vacate her rental house that is due to be knocked down. The cleaner and her husband both earn minimum wage, and even with their combined salaries, they cannot find anything within their budget in Istanbul’s exorbitant housing market.

“I found a house, it was 12,000 lira ($645), another one was 10,000 lira ($537). I can’t pay that. … What will I eat and drink?” Erdal said of monthly rents. “If the weather was warm, I’d live in a tent, but I can’t do that either. I don’t know what I will do.”

Economic turmoil driven by eye-watering inflation of nearly 85% has plunged Turkey into one of its worst property crises. Skyrocketing prices have made finding affordable housing to rent or buy an uphill battle for many, especially for millions of people earning a monthly minimum wage of 5,500 lira ($295) who also struggle to cover costs for food, energy and other expenses.

While increasing construction costs and inflation have pushed up housing prices globally, Turkey’s property crisis has been exacerbated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox policy of lowering interest rates despite high inflation — the opposite of traditional economic thinking. That has pushed many to invest in property to preserve their savings against rising inflation. With housing in short supply, prices have soared.

People have opted to buy real estate instead of keeping savings in low-interest bank accounts. Turkey’s central bank has slashed interest rates to 9% despite inflation that independent economists say reached 170.7% in November. Erdogan believes high borrowing costs lead to higher prices, whereas most economists say raising rates is the traditional antidote to inflation.

Foreign buyers also have inundated the Turkish property market, lured by the Turkish lira having lost some 28% of its value against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of the year — on top of taking an even worse battering in 2021. They also have the chance of acquiring Turkish citizenship through real estate purchases.

Home sales to foreigners increased by 20.4% between January and November, compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistical Institute. A majority of the buyers were Russian citizens, followed by Iranians, Iraqis and Ukrainians.

The crunch pushed up the Turkish Housing Price Index by nearly 190% in September compared to the previous year, according to central bank figures. The yearly rise was a staggering 212% in Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city.

Inflation and rising housing prices also have led to unprecedented increases in rent.

“It’s the first time we are experiencing such a thing, that we are seeing prices rise so much,” real estate agent Kenan Altinay said. “Each year, we’d see difference of 20% or 25%, but this year, it has reached 200%.”

In a bid to keep prices in check, the government has imposed a 25% cap on rent increases, but few landlords adhere to the rule as they try to keep their earnings on par with inflation.

Property lawyer Idil Bora says courts have been overwhelmed with eviction lawsuits due to disputes over rent increases.

“Civil Courts of Peace, which are tasked with dealing with these cases, have such heavy workloads that hearing dates are set for five or 10 months later,” she said.

It has left people like Duygu Ataman Gunay uncertain about what comes next. Gunay, an architect, is worried that her landlord will increase her rent more than she can afford when it’s up for review next month.

“I don’t know what awaits us in January,” she said. “Either our rent will increase by threefold or (the landlord) will put the house up for sale.”

She said the cost of rent, food and clothing has risen by two- or threefold and that white-collar workers like her haven’t received salary increases that keep pace with rising prices.

“Our purchasing power has fallen totally,” Gunay said.

 

RELATED

WORLD
Russia Launches another Major Missile Attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces launched at least 60 missiles across Ukraine on Friday, officials said, reporting explosions in at least four cities, including Kyiv.

WORLD
Huge Berlin Aquarium Bursts; Housed 1,500 Tropical Fish
WORLD
Russia Warns of ‘Consequences’ If US Missiles Go to Ukraine

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis Says EU Finally Closing in on Elusive Gas Price Cap (Video)

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders who had been reluctant to agree on a uniform price cap for natural gas whose costs exploded astronomically after Russia's invasion of Ukraine are close to setting a limit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

HOUSTON, TX – On Tuesday, December 13, the Philoptochos of the St.

WASHINGTON — The Paris 2024 Olympics will be “climate positive,” organizers claim.

DETROIT — US safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly stop moving, potentially stranding passengers.

ISTANBUL — Hatice Erdal has been given a week to vacate her rental house that is due to be knocked down.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.