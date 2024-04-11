x

April 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Events

Hellenic Pride on Display at Rainy Chicago Greek Parade

April 11, 2024
By The National Herald
CHICAGO-PARELASH2
The rain did not dampen the spirits of the Greek-American diaspora of Chicago, who marched en masse in the streets of Greektown, in the presence of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. Photo: Consulate General of Greece in Chicago

CHICAGO – The patriotic flame of the Greek-American diaspora of Illinois overcame the torrential rain in Chicago on April 7 as hundreds of Greek-Americans of all ages from ethnic associations and societies, Greek Orthodox communities and schools, marched through Greektown in the heart of the city.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was among those in attendance while Greek-Americans paraded with umbrellas and raincoats, either on foot or on floats, waving Greek flags.

His Eminence, in his remarks at the Enosis Pre-Parade Breakfast at the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago, said: “Being with all of you, in anticipation of the Parade in which we are about to march with love for the Homeland and pride in our Hellenic Heritage, I reflect on our gathering last evening, and the sincerity and genuine self-esteem that is manifested by this wonderful Chicago Greek-American community. Being here at the National Hellenic Museum sums it up for me. Your pride and your honor for your heritage is out for all to see.”

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church of Des Plaines, IL, was among the communities marching in the rainy Chicago Greek Parade on April 7. Photo: Facebook

“I think there is a very good reason that the only National Museum of Hellenic Heritage is right here in Chicago, in the midst of Greektown,” Archbishop Elpidophors said. “The passion and the commitment to our shared culture is an outstanding feature of the Hellenes and Philhellenes of Chicago, and you are rightfully proud of it. Whether your ancestors came from Greece or Cyprus, Asia Minor or Egypt, or even from Africa, where Greek colonies have existed for generations – we all share a culture, a language, and a history. The events of 1821, that we march to commemorate today, flow through time and remind us that there is a price for the freedom to be ourselves, and to worship God in the wondrous Greek Orthodox tradition that we have inherited, and which we also share with our neighbors and the world.”

RELATED

Politics
Meng, Pappas, Schneider Support Cyprus-Led Maritime Humanitarian Aid Corridor 

WASHINGTON, DC – On April 11, U.

General News
KefiFM, Hellenic Boston Businesses Unite for Radiothon for Youth to Attend MBC
General News
St. George Community, AHEPA, DOP 3rd Annual MercyOne Child Serve Toy Drive

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scientists Are Grasping at Straws While Trying to Protect Infant Corals from Hungry Fish

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida researchers trying to prevent predatory fish from devouring laboratory-grown coral are grasping at biodegradable straws in an effort to restore what some call the rainforest of the sea.

CHICAGO – The patriotic flame of the Greek-American diaspora of Illinois overcame the torrential rain in Chicago on April 7 as hundreds of Greek-Americans of all ages from ethnic associations and societies, Greek Orthodox communities and schools, marched through Greektown in the heart of the city.

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to Israel's army and the militant group's official media, with Haniyeh accusing Israel of acting in “the spirit of revenge and murder.

MONACO (AP) — Karen Khachanov advanced to the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time with a 6-3, 7-5 win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, DC – On April 11, U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.