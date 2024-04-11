Hellenic Pride on Display at Rainy Chicago Greek Parade

Events

The rain did not dampen the spirits of the Greek-American diaspora of Chicago, who marched en masse in the streets of Greektown, in the presence of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. Photo: Consulate General of Greece in Chicago

CHICAGO – The patriotic flame of the Greek-American diaspora of Illinois overcame the torrential rain in Chicago on April 7 as hundreds of Greek-Americans of all ages from ethnic associations and societies, Greek Orthodox communities and schools, marched through Greektown in the heart of the city.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was among those in attendance while Greek-Americans paraded with umbrellas and raincoats, either on foot or on floats, waving Greek flags.

His Eminence, in his remarks at the Enosis Pre-Parade Breakfast at the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago, said: “Being with all of you, in anticipation of the Parade in which we are about to march with love for the Homeland and pride in our Hellenic Heritage, I reflect on our gathering last evening, and the sincerity and genuine self-esteem that is manifested by this wonderful Chicago Greek-American community. Being here at the National Hellenic Museum sums it up for me. Your pride and your honor for your heritage is out for all to see.”

“I think there is a very good reason that the only National Museum of Hellenic Heritage is right here in Chicago, in the midst of Greektown,” Archbishop Elpidophors said. “The passion and the commitment to our shared culture is an outstanding feature of the Hellenes and Philhellenes of Chicago, and you are rightfully proud of it. Whether your ancestors came from Greece or Cyprus, Asia Minor or Egypt, or even from Africa, where Greek colonies have existed for generations – we all share a culture, a language, and a history. The events of 1821, that we march to commemorate today, flow through time and remind us that there is a price for the freedom to be ourselves, and to worship God in the wondrous Greek Orthodox tradition that we have inherited, and which we also share with our neighbors and the world.”