Hellenic Pride on Display at Rainy Chicago Greek Parade

The rain did not dampen the spirits of the Greek-American diaspora of Chicago, who marched en masse in the streets of Greektown, in the presence of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. Photo: Consulate General of Greece in Chicago
CHICAGO – The patriotic flame of the Greek-American diaspora of Illinois overcame the torrential rain in Chicago on April 7 as hundreds of Greek-Americans of all ages from ethnic associations and societies, Greek Orthodox communities and schools, marched through Greektown in the heart of the city.
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was among those in attendance while Greek-Americans paraded with umbrellas and raincoats, either on foot or on floats, waving Greek flags.
His Eminence, in his remarks at the Enosis Pre-Parade Breakfast at the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago, said: “Being with all of you, in anticipation of the Parade in which we are about to march with love for the Homeland and pride in our Hellenic Heritage, I reflect on our gathering last evening, and the sincerity and genuine self-esteem that is manifested by this wonderful Chicago Greek-American community. Being here at the National Hellenic Museum sums it up for me. Your pride and your honor for your heritage is out for all to see.”
“I think there is a very good reason that the only National Museum of Hellenic Heritage is right here in Chicago, in the midst of Greektown,” Archbishop Elpidophors said. “The passion and the commitment to our shared culture is an outstanding feature of the Hellenes and Philhellenes of Chicago, and you are rightfully proud of it. Whether your ancestors came from Greece or Cyprus, Asia Minor or Egypt, or even from Africa, where Greek colonies have existed for generations – we all share a culture, a language, and a history. The events of 1821, that we march to commemorate today, flow through time and remind us that there is a price for the freedom to be ourselves, and to worship God in the wondrous Greek Orthodox tradition that we have inherited, and which we also share with our neighbors and the world.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida researchers trying to prevent predatory fish from devouring laboratory-grown coral are grasping at biodegradable straws in an effort to restore what some call the rainforest of the sea.
CHICAGO – The patriotic flame of the Greek-American diaspora of Illinois overcame the torrential rain in Chicago on April 7 as hundreds of Greek-Americans of all ages from ethnic associations and societies, Greek Orthodox communities and schools, marched through Greektown in the heart of the city.
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to Israel's army and the militant group's official media, with Haniyeh accusing Israel of acting in “the spirit of revenge and murder.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In