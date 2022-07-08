Hellenic Film Society USA Presents Free Movie Screening- Mamma Mia! July 17

Cinema

The Hellenic Film Society presents a free screening of the movie musical Mamma Mia on July 17 at Athens Square Park in Astoria. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS), in association with the New York City Parks Department, will present a free screening of Mamma Mia! on Sunday, July 17, 8:30 PM at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria.

Filmed on the Greek island of Skopelos, the film is based on the popular ABBA-inspired Broadway show, and stars Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, and Christine Baranski. Mamma Mia! is the story of bride-to-be Sophie who, after discovering that any one of three men could be her father, invites all three to the wedding without telling her mother. Hollywood.com calls Mamma Mia “an absolutely hilarious, rousing, and joyous celebration that ought to have you dancing in the aisles.”

“This is a fun family movie for a summer evening,” said Jimmy DeMetro, president of the Hellenic Film Society USA. “While Mamma Mia is not the type of film we typically show, it’s filmed on a Greek island and captures the Greek love of life and celebration. The audience will not be discouraged from singing along to the Abba soundtrack.”

The free screening of the film, rated PG-13, is being presented in cooperation with NYC Parks Arts, Culture & Fun and Movies Under the Stars. Viewers may bring chairs for their comfort. For further information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497 and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival annually. When the pandemic forced movie theaters to close, HFS began streaming Greek films worldwide and created a YouTube channel to satisfy audience demand for Greek film.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, and Antenna Satellite TV. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.