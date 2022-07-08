x

July 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Cinema

Hellenic Film Society USA Presents Free Movie Screening- Mamma Mia! July 17

July 8, 2022
By The National Herald
MAMMA MIA
The Hellenic Film Society presents a free screening of the movie musical Mamma Mia on July 17 at Athens Square Park in Astoria. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS), in association with the New York City Parks Department, will present a free screening of Mamma Mia! on Sunday, July 17, 8:30 PM at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria.

Filmed on the Greek island of Skopelos, the film is based on the popular ABBA-inspired Broadway show, and stars Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, and Christine Baranski. Mamma Mia! is the story of bride-to-be Sophie who, after discovering that any one of three men could be her father, invites all three to the wedding without telling her mother. Hollywood.com calls Mamma Mia “an absolutely hilarious, rousing, and joyous celebration that ought to have you dancing in the aisles.”

“This is a fun family movie for a summer evening,” said Jimmy DeMetro, president of the Hellenic Film Society USA. “While Mamma Mia is not the type of film we typically show, it’s filmed on a Greek island and captures the Greek love of life and celebration. The audience will not be discouraged from singing along to the Abba soundtrack.”

The free screening of the film, rated PG-13, is being presented in cooperation with NYC Parks Arts, Culture & Fun and Movies Under the Stars. Viewers may bring chairs for their comfort. For further information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497 and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival annually. When the pandemic forced movie theaters to close, HFS began streaming Greek films worldwide and created a YouTube channel to satisfy audience demand for Greek film.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, and Antenna Satellite TV. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.

RELATED

Cinema
James Caan, Oscar Nominee for “The Godfather,” Dies at 82

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of "The Godfather" and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper "Brian's Song" and the casino boss in "Las Vegas," has died.

Cinema
Croatian-Filmmaker’s “Murina” Sets Tension in Sunny Paradise
Cinema
Star Trek’s “Strange New Worlds”: In Defense of Episodic TV

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Grand Banquet of the 46th Biennial Clergy-Laity Congress

NEW YORK - The Grand Banquet from the 46th Biennial Clergy-Laity Congress held at the New York Marriott Marquis on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings