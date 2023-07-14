Funeral

Our Beloved husband, father, brother, cousin and godfather

HARRY CHALBIS

from Poli Crysochous, Pafos, Cyprus

87 age

fell asleep on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

will be buried on Tuesday, July, 18.

Viewing at MCLAUGHLIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME 9620 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209

on Monday, 17 July from 5-9 p.m.

Funeral service will take place at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church

8401 Ridge Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11209 at 10 a.m.

Harry Chalbis, 87, was born in Cyprus, on August 28th, 1935, and was a longtime resident, businessman and real estate leader in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn where he passed away on July 12, 2023, in his home with his devoted wife Helen of 52 years at his side. Harry immigrated to America in 1952 and stayed with his loving Aunt Theodora and Uncle Harry Kakoyiannis where he learned the ways of Brooklyn life while working with his Uncle Harry at Majestic Olive Oil, the family grocery store. Harry served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea, then returned home to begin a career in Real Estate where he met his future wife, Helen, who he married in 1971. Harry was owner Broker of Alpine Real Estate in Bay Ridge from 1970 until the day he passed. Together with his wife Helen, he worked tirelessly to develop the business into one of the most respected and successful real estate offices in the community. In his professional life Harry was the greatest example of how dedication, commitment and hard work could create an amazing career, where he made a significant impact in the real estate industry and on all those who counted on his advice and expertise. He was an active member of local political groups and was highly respected by the business community. As a respected member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, where Harry worshipped, he supported and contributed to the Church, and his faith kept him strong throughout his illness and battle to end of life. In his leisure time, Harry loved swimming in the ocean, walking, and riding his bike on the Shore Road bike path. He especially enjoyed the Greek Cuisine both at home and in restaurants. He cherished his time with his loving wife Helen in Montauk and Atlantic City, dinners and holidays with friends and family, and travels abroad where he had occasion to visit his loved ones in Cyprus. Harry is survived by his beloved wife Helen, his loving daughter Tina Sasinowski-Smith and her husband Douglas Smith, cousins, godchildren, and his sister Alkisti, and two brothers, Taki and Kritoni. Memorial services will be held at McLaughlin & Sons Funeral Home, 9620 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209, on Monday July 17, 2023, from 5pm to 9pm.The Funeral service will be at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 8401 Ridge Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11209, on July 18, 2023, at 10 am. Burial services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery where Harry will be laid to rest.

SURVIVORS:

Wife HELEN

Children

ΤΙΝΑ SASINOWSKI-SMITH και DOUGLAS SMITH

Brothers and Sister

TAKI, KRITONI, ALKISTI

Cousins

Godchildren

and the remaining relatives and friends here and in Greece.