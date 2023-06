Funeral

GEORGE MICHAEL PSAROS

October 17, 1939-June 12, 2023

Born in Weirton, WV

Age 83

Beloved husband of Mary Ann Psaros

Father of Michael and Harry

Pappou to Alexandra, Leo, Gus, Marina and Maximos

Father-In-Law to Robin and Michelle

Services to take place Thursday June 15,2023

Viewing 9:00 am-11 am at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 3528 West Street Weirton WV, 26062

Funeral Service-11 am at Internment-Chapel Hill Cemetery, 135 Gilson Avenue Weirton, WV, 26062

Makaria Luncheon to Follow at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 3528 West Street Weirton WV, 26062

In lieu of flowers, the Family asks that donations be made to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church