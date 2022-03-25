x

March 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Literature

Haddish Book, “I Curse You With Joy,” Comes Out in November

March 25, 2022
By Associated Press
Tiffany Haddish
FILE - Tiffany Haddish appears at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, 2021. Haddish’s next book will be in part a story of laughing through the tears. Her essay collection “I Curse You With Joy” is scheduled for Nov. 29. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Tiffany Haddish’s next book will be in part a story of laughing through the tears.

Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Friday that Haddish’s essay collection “I Curse You With Joy” is scheduled for Nov. 29.

“‘I Curse You With Joy’ includes stories of how Haddish uses comedy to metabolize pain and turn it into art, auditioning for ‘Saturday Night Live’ before being the first Black female comic to host it, how the trauma in her own life has made her more compassionate, and her complicated relationship with her father, whom she reunited with after 20,” Amistad’s announcement reads in part.

Haddish’s first book of essays, “The Last Black Unicorn,” was a bestseller published in 2017. She has a picture book, “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn,” scheduled for May.

“After my first book, I knew I wanted to share more of myself in ‘I Curse You With Joy,’ Haddish said in a statement. “I want to bring readers on a journey with me that is hahahas and highs and lows, so people know even through the hurt you can spread joy.”

 

Post Views: 4

RELATED

Cinema
Oscars Diary: A Yak in the Classroom, a Family in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," became the unlikeliest of Oscar contenders when it was nominated this year for best international film.

Music
Little-Known 1922 Rule Bans Jazz in New Orleans Schools
Cinema
Oscars to Celebrate “Godfather,” “Bond” — and “Bruno”

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Man of God Impresses at Box Office, Screenings Added March 28

NEW YORK – Man of God, the award-winning film about the inspirational story of Saint Nektarios — one of the most renowned Greek Orthodox saints — was a box office success on March 21, the first night of its two-night-only release, finishing in fourth position, on a per screen average, among the top-five highest grossing films in the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings