Green & ‘Greekessence’: Vegan Culinary Ingenuity at Apanemi Restaurant

A couple enjoys a meal at Apanemi Restaurant at Theoxenia Mykonos. (Photo: Courtesy of Apanemi Mykonos Theoxenia)
ATHENS – Dynamic chef duo Jerome Serres and Yiannis Baxevanis unleash a season of culinary magic at Apanemi restaurant in Mykonos’ Theoxenia hotel, with their a la carte and Mediterranean degustation menus including, for the first time, a vegan haute cuisine option. These gastronomic offerings provide another delicious reason for travelers to stay at the reimagined Theoxenia Mykonos, a member of Design Hotels. This landmark five-star hotel with a legacy that was born in the 60s and recently reimagined is part of the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels. A domain protected by the Greek Ministry of Culture, the new, Mykonos Theoxenia, surprises with elevated aesthetics grounded in its classic Greek soul.
Apanemi, located within the Theoxenia Mykonos, offers the epitome of gastronomic excellence in Mykonos, and continues the culinary collaboration that promises to redefine the boundaries of Mediterranean, green and ‘Greekessence’ cuisine. Celebrated chefs Jerome Serres and Yiannis Baxevanis will be curating unforgettable dining experiences at Apanemi, bringing forth a symphony of flavors that will take patrons on a wild journey through the heart of Greek and French culinary traditions.
Alongside the Apanemi signature meat and fish dishes, this season the delectable organic vegan menu, will offer a tantalizing taste of the wild side of Mediterranean cuisine. Elevating Myconian dining further, the chefs’ haute cuisine vegan plates showcase their commitment to innovation, sustainability and health-conscious dining.
With a trail of Michelin stars, Jerome Serres is renowned for his culinary philosophy revolving around seasonality, incorporating zesty citrus aromas and infusions in his creations. He warmly embraces the Mediterranean Greek essence philosophy that imbues the Theoxenia hotel which houses Apanemi. Serres replaces butter with extra virgin olive oil and sources the freshest local island ingredients for a fusion of flavors that is as wholesome as it is delicious.
Known as the “Magician of Aromatic Herbs,” Yiannis Baxevanis is a custodian of traditional Greek cuisine. His culinary expertise stems from a deep understanding of culinary secrets and traditions passed down through generations. Baxevanis’ commitment to sourcing locally, collaborating with regional producers, and using indigenous herbs has elevated Greek cuisine to unparalleled heights.
The dynamic duo’s curated menus and signature dishes have come to life under the skilled hands of accomplished chef Antonia Konomi with over two decades of experience. Working closely with chefs Serres and Baxevanis for the past seven years, she brings a fresh perspective and unbridled passion for locally-sourced green and sustainable ingredients. Her personal visits to local farms ensure the inclusion of wild sea fennel, nettles, and foraged greens in the dishes, infusing greenness and originality into beloved recipes.
Set against the backdrop of the legendary Mykonos windmills and the Church of Agios Charalambos, Apanemi’s stunning views, coupled with these inventive culinary creations, and wine pairings are sure to create an ambiance that will be purely extraordinary.
Follow on social media @Apanemimykonos for updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the culinary journey.
About the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels
With 79 years in the hospitality industry, Louis Hotels has expanded with the introduction of the Exclusive Collection, in response to the emerging industry trends and market demands. This meticulously curated selection of distinct properties in Greece, are all perfected for an elevated travel experience. Travelers are immersed in understated elegance, distinctive design, slow living, ‘Greekessence’ and bespoke services, all crafted with a commitment to sustainability and showcasing one-of-a-king local cuisine, wellbeing, and local experiences.
About Apanemi
Apanemi is a premier haute cuisine dining destination within Theoxenia hotel Mykonos, known for its commitment to culinary excellence and dedication to sourcing the finest local ingredients. With a panoramic view of the iconic windmills and a team of culinary maestros, Apanemi offers a dining experience that is a feast for the senses.
ATHENS – Travel designers and experts, members of the media, creatives and senior executives of Louis Hotels were transported to the heart of Greek essence at a sophisticated corporate presentation of the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels at Fuga in Athens.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three Russian missiles slammed into a downtown area of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, hitting an eight-floor apartment building and killing at least 13 people, authorities said.
TORONTO - Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter was banned for life from the NBA on Wednesday after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games, even betting on the Raptors to lose.
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday his country would be the one to decide whether and how to respond to Iran’s major air assault earlier this week, brushing off calls for restraint from close allies.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he strongly supports a proposal from Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, sending crucial bipartisan support to the precarious effort to approve $95 billion in funding for the U.
BRUSSELS - European Union leaders over a two-day summit of the special European Council will discuss economic and competitiveness issues in Ukraine, Türkiye, the Middle East and Lebanon, stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis upon his arrival in Brussels on Wednesday night.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In