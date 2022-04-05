Greek Universities Look to Create Academic Programs Abroad

Sciences

ATHENS – Struggling to lift their standing in world rankings, Greece’s universities – also looking to work with those from the United States and elsewhere for joint degree studies – want to set up academic programs abroad.

The first sites would be Cyprus, Egypt and Albania, where the first exploratory steps for establishing faculties abroad will be conducted, said the Education Ministry, which has set up contacts in Greek communities there.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Angelos Syrigos said that Greek institutions should act as a “magnet” for students from these countries, reported Kathimerini about the ambitiions.

“We have some of the most prestigious universities in the region,” he told the paper, although that’s not reflected in rankings from sites that use a range of criteria to determine the best colleges in the world.

“Most Greek universities have the right people and have ambitions to spread their wings. What they need is the right tools,” he said, without explaining what they were and if they would be provided.

The program could be expanded to North Macedonia and even China which is looking for further business, cultural and education ties between the countries, it was said.