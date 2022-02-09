x

February 9, 2022

Greek TV Host Handed 5-Year Suspended Sentence for “Revenge Porn” Posts

February 9, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Panagiotopoulos
Stathis Panagiotopoulos. (Photo via Youtube)

THESSALONIKI – A Thessaloniki Misdemeanours Court on Wednesday handed down a five-year prison sentence, suspended for three years, and a 10,000-euro fine to former television presenter Stathis Panagiotopoulos, who was found guilty of posting sexually explicit images of a former girlfriend on the internet without her permission or knowledge.

Based on the terms of his sentence, Panagiotopoulos is forbidden to leave the country and must appear at a police station near his place of residence once a month, while he will also be monitored by a social worker.

The court declined to convert the charge to a criminal offence so that it might be tried at a higher level, finding that there was no evidence to support this, but imposed the maximum possible sentence for the specific misdemeanour.

Panagiotopoulos, 59, did not attend the hearing and was represented by his lawyers. He also faces criminal charges in connection with two similar incidents reported by former partners. After his testimony to an examining magistrate in these cases, he was released on bail and with restrictions.

Latest Suspect Arrested for Thessaloniki Murder to Testify Before Magistrate on Friday

THESSALONIKI - The 25-year-old arrested for involvement in the murder of a 19-year-old youth by football hooligans in Thessaloniki's Harilaou district has been given until Friday to prepare his testimony to the 7th Thessaloniki examining magistrate, who is handling the case.

Economy
Staikouras: “We Must Be Very Careful with Our Fiscal Policy”
Society
Greek COVID Unboosted Health Workers Face Two Weekly Tests

Top Stories

Politics

ATHENS – Former Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks and current advisor to the publishers of The National Herald, Antonis H Diamataris, was targeted by Turkish newspapers and websites for his recent Editorial (see below), in which he called on US President Joe Biden not to fall into the Turks’ trap and proceed with the sale of F-16s, which Ankara is pursuing.

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE - His All-Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a letter of protest to His Excellency Mr Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Turkish Republic, regarding the sacrilege of the Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of Panaghia Soumela of Trabzon – a most hallowed sanctuary of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and of the Romeosyne of Pontos, but also a monument of global religious and cultural heritage – areas of which were made available, according to audiovisual materials circulating on the internet, for purposes that are not in line with its religious character and history.

Culture

ATHENS - American award-winning film director, screenwriter and producer Constantine Alexander Payne was sworn in as a Greek citizen at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston on Tuesday, the consulate said on Twitter.

Politics

General News

Video

Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

