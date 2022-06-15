x

June 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Society

Greek Sailing Coach Cleared of Serial Rape of 11-Year-Old Girl

June 15, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - Evelpidon Street court complex in downtown Athens, Greece. Photo: Eurokinissi/Giannis Panagopoulos
FILE - Evelpidon Street court complex in downtown Athens, Greece. Photo: Eurokinissi/Giannis Panagopoulos

ATHENS – A 39-year-old Greek sailing coach tried in a sensational case was acquitted of the serial rape of an 11-year-0ld, his student, but convicted of sexual abuse of the victim.

Triantafyllos Apostolou went on trial in January but escaped conviction on the more serious charges after four jurors voted against it despite a prosecutor saying he was guilty, reported Kathimerini.

The sentencing will be decided after the trial continues to give his legal team a chance to present their defense and mitigating circumstances in a bid to lessen penalties he faces.

The trial saw Olympic champion Sofia Bekatorou attending the court case after being credited with sparking Greece’s “#MeToo” moment after she said she was also raped by a state sailing official who couldn’t be prosecuted

Apostolou was arrested in January of 2021 and charged with multiple counts of rape, assault on a minor and the corruption of a minor, the woman now 21 but not named at the request of her family.

Apostolou pleaded not guilty, and was quoted by the Agence France-Presse as saying: “It happened several times,” but said he intended to marry the 11-year-old and that the families were aware of their relationship.

When the trial started, the sailing coach first denied the accusations but said he was “in love” with the little girl who legally couldn’t consent to any sexual activity because of her age.

“We were to be married and her mother had agreed,” he told the Proto Thema newspaper although the prosecution said he used “psychological violence against the minor” to stop her telling her parents what had happened., the British newspaper The Guardian said at the time.

The victim is now a prominent member of Greece’s national sailing team, Greek sports having been rocked by a series of sexual scandals that hadn’t seen any major findings until now.

Speaking outside the courtroom, the athlete also said that she hoped the trial would encourage others to come forward after there were calls in Greece for silence and impunity to end.

“It’s a painful procedure,” she told reporters. “We are still at the beginning but we are a family and we are here to fight, altogether and for all the others who follow and I hope will follow,” she also added.

Greece New Democracy government led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, introduced tougher penalties for sexual assault, and extended the statute of limitations for the abuse of a minor.

RELATED

Politics
Mayors of 42 Small Greek Islands Meet with PM on Development Outlook

ATHENS - Forty-two mayors of some of Greece's less populated islands met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday.

Politics
Volatile Erdogan Turns Up the Heat on Greece, More Warnings
Politics
Pressured by Iran, Greece Reportedly Frees Oil Tanker US Wanted Seized

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Jerusalem – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The heart of Christianity and Orthodoxy beats in Jerusalem every Easter! We have been blessed to bear witness in the troubled and holy land of the Middle East, where our Messiah was martyred, crucified, buried, rose from the dead, and ascended into heaven.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings