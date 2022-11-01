x

November 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Politics

Greek President, Visiting Dutch Royal Couple Attend Round-Table Discussion on Violence against Women

November 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[356520] ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΒΙΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΩΝ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΗ ΤΗΣ ΠτΔ ΚΑΤ. ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ, ΤΟΥ ΒΑΣΙΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΣ ΒΑΣΙΛΙΣΣΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΟΛΛΑΝΔΙΑΣ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Greek president, visiting Dutch royal couple attend round-table discussion on violence against women on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Violence against women and their abuse “is unfortunately a global phenomenon of unique resilience in time, with particularly traumatic repercussions,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Tuesday, at a round-table discussion including the visiting king and queen of the Netherlands and officials from both countries.

The discussion took place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and included among other officials Deputy Labor and Social Affairs Minister Maria Syrengela and Dutch Deputy Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport Maarten van Ooijen.

Before the discussion, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands with Sakellaropoulou and Syregela were given a tour of a photography exhibit “Resilience, stories of women inspiring change” by World Press Photo executive director Joumana El Zein Khoury.

During the round-table discussion, Greece and the Netherlands exchanged information on the practices of each country in cases of violence against women.

President Sakellaropoulou spoke of the different kinds of violence, including the so-called honor crimes – and said violence “could occur to anyone, anywhere, not in marginalized groups or specific social strata alone, or in totalitarian and theocratic regimes only.” She also spoke of the “shocking and deeply concerning” crimes of femicide in Greece recently, and called for promoting awareness and supporting the self-confidence of women. “It is our duty to support and fight for the equality of the sexes anywhere in the world, as this comprises a fundamental human right, an intrasector issue of vital importance for a healthy and productive society that looks to the future,” she underlined.

Following the conclusion of the discussion, Deputy Minister Syrengela told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) that “it is important to foster collaborations, because we get good practices, such as those from the Netherlands today, as this phenomenon has become part of our daily agenda. Not that this didn’t happen in the past, but women kept silent then. Now women speak out, and that’s what we want: we want charges to increase, because we are also aware there is also shadow violence, which is often not denounced.”

There is “still a long way to go,” Syrengela told ANA-MPA, but the most important thing is that “society has now started to get involved in these issues – we are seeing a male or female neighbor call up, a male or female friend, to report violence, so there is a change in mentality.” She added that society, the state, the public and private sectors, and the society of citizens need to work together to effect change. “We are seeing a lot of men taking a stance to defend human rights, because these are not solely women’s issues, they are human rights. And in this, men and women must stand together,” she noted.

RELATED

Society
Use of Gov.gr Wallet IDs Extended to Financial Institutions, Phone Companies

ATHENS - Greek citizens will have the option to use the Gov.

Politics
“EU Commission Spoke of ‘Repercussions’ if Turkey Harms EU Member-State Interests”
Economy
Greek Economic Sentiment Index Down Strongly in October

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

15 Hurt, Including 3 Children, in Chicago Halloween Shooting

CHICAGO — As many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent shots flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, police said.

NEW YORK — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year will induct Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and two guys in sunglasses who have scored more No.

The Manhattan Celtic were no match for a resurgent NY Pancyprian Freedoms coming off a 8-0 semi-final win in the Werner Fricker Open Cup earlier in the week.

Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter — and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform.

PHILADELPHIA — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston's team bus.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings