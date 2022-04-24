Greek President Issues Message on 107th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Politics

ATHENS – A constant vigilance and reaction against discrimination, violence, and hate toward our fellow humans is an obligation we all have, and a basic condition for the peaceful coexistence of peoples, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Orthodox Easter Sunday for the commemoration of 107 years since the Armenian Genocide in Asia Minor.

The genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire “is a reminder of how important are the protection of life, the observance of human rights, and the integration of diversity in ethnicity, religion, and identity,” she noted.

Greek premier statement on Armenian Genocide anniversary

The remembrance of dark moments of history provides a guideline to prevent similar crimes in the future, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Orthodox Easter Sunday, on the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Empire.

In a tweet, Mitsotakis said of the systematic liquidation of 1.5 million people that “our primary concern should be a future of peace and mutual respect for all.”