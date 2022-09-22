x

September 22, 2022

Greek President Declared Honorary Citizen of Ermoupoli, Syros

September 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΑΝΑΚΗΡΥΞΗ ΤΗΣ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑΣ ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΣΕ ΕΠΙΤΙΜΗ ΔΗΜΟΤΗ ΣΥΡΟΥ - ΕΡΜΟΥΠΟΛΗΣ(ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ ΧΑΤΖΗΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
President Sakellaropoulou declared honorary citizen of Ermoupoli, Syros. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ERMOUPOLI – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou was on Thursday declared an honorary citizen of Ermoupolis, the main town on the island of Syros, during her visit to the capital of the Cyclades islands to officially open the Animasyros 2022 international animation festival.

President Sakellaropoulou said she was very moved and honoured to be considered a citizen of a town where so many distinguished members of the Greek arts and letters had been born, such as writers Emmanuel Roidis, Dimitrios Vikelas and historian Phaedon Koukoules, or great benefactors of Greece, such as Emmanouil Benakis.

