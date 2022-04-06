x

Greek Magistrate Wants Data of Mom Accused of Killing Daughter

April 6, 2022
By The National Herald
ΑΠΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΤΗΣ 33ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΠΟΥ ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΕΙΤΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ 9ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΚΟΡΗΣ ΤΗΣ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
A 33-year-old Greek mother facing charges of murdering her 9-year-old daughter in Patras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis)

ATHENS – An investigation into a Greek mother accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter with a cat anaesthetic has led a magistrate to seek access to the suspect’s telephone and Internet records.

Roula Pispirigou, 33, was ordered held in pre-trial detention while the case is being probed, with authorities also looking into how her two other daughters died since 2019 to determine if foul play was involved.

For now she’s charged with the murder of her daughter, Giorgina, after officials said she was the only one in the girl’s hospital room when she died and reports she had asked if there were surveillance cameras.

No motive has been suggested as to why she would want to kill the child but Kathimerini said the magistrate wants to know how she got her hands on the drug ketamine that’s available from veterinary pharmacies.

Traces of the anesthetic drug were found in tissue samples of her daughter, the case bringing rage to Greek society, Pispirigou put into protective custody in prison to prevent being attacked by other inmates, the paper said.

 

