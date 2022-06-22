x

June 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Politics

Greek High Court Gives OK for Candidates to Send Spam Mail

June 22, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΚΡΑΤΕΙΑΣ (ΓΙΕΝΑΝΤΑ ΝΤΕΛΑΪ/EUROKINISSI)
Council of State plenary. (Photo by YENANTA DELY/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, has exempted political candidates from laws that bar sending spam emails, allowing them to flood people’s inboxes with unsolicited ads unless blocking them.

The court accepted an argument from three politicians fined 3,000 euros ($3,149) for sending voters the spam mail which can clog their email services that the law doesn’t cover politicians.

The Data Protection Authority imposed the fines on Theodoros Fortsakis and Dimitris Kouvelas, both of whom were elected Members of Parliament, as well as unsuccessful candidate Ioanna Kalantzakou-Tsatsaroni, all of whom ran for New Democracy in the 2009 elections, the decision coming 13 years later.

The data protection watchdog said the sending of unsolicited election communications violated the law on personal data which in Greece is so strict that newspapers, media and news outlets don’t name criminal suspects or even those who are convicted in some cases.

The Council of State agreed, saying there was a legal loophole that excluded election candidates from personal data laws and it would now take special legislation to bar the candidates from sending spam, said Katherine and the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency (AMNA.)

RELATED

Economy
Greece Will Allow More Building Construction Without Inspections

ATHENS – After legalizing unlawful buildings that in some cases had been blamed for adding to fire and flood deaths – the owners had to pay a fine – Greece will deregulate state inspection of new  construction.

Politics
Greek-French Official Accused of Rape During Gynecology Exams
Economy
Blaming Fuel Costs, Greek Ferry Companies Raise Ticket Prices Again

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

3 Injured when Jetliner Crash Lands, Catches Fire in Miami

MIAMI — The crash landing of a jetliner that caught fire on the runway at Miami International Airport with 126 people on board had passengers screaming and panicking, witnesses said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings