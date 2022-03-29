Greek Cops Serving Summonses Put Back on Regular Duties

Society

ATHENS – After scores of police officers had been taken off assignments guarding VIPs to bolster the force, another 1500 who had been serving process papers were also returned to regular duties.

That came because court documents will soon be able to be delivered electronically and not served in person, no explanation how it could be proved that a summons had been received online.

The ministers of Citizens’ Protection, Justice and Digital Governance made a joint announcement that most court documents will be issued electronically from the new judicial year in September under new legislation.

That’s designed to accelerate judicial procedures that can otherwise take years, and to reduce costs and take police away from issuing summonses, no report why that hadn’t been otherwise done with civilian process servers.