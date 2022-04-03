x

Greek Cops Deny Mother Accused of Killing Daughter Beaten in Jail

April 3, 2022
By The National Herald
ΑΠΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΤΗΣ 33ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΠΟΥ ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΕΙΤΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ 9ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΚΟΡΗΣ ΤΗΣ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
A 33-year-old Greek mother facing charges of murdering her 9-year-old daughter in Patras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis)

ATHENS – A 33-year-old woman charged with killing her 9-year-old daughter after a cat anaesthetic was detected in the girl’s blood was not assaulted while in detention, Greek police said.

The claim was made by relatives of Roula Pispirigou on an afternoon TV show but police said it didn’t happen, said Kathimerini, her family not clarifying what they said allegedly happened.

Pispirigou was examined by a doctor and no injuries were reported, while police said that she had made a statement that the alleged incident did not occur as her case has riveted the country and brought shock and outrage as her two other daughters also died in the previous three years.

An investigating magistrates assigned a new lawyer, Konstantinos Zardas, to represent Pispirigou after two other lawyers refused to do so, the paper said, the accused denying she killed her daughter.

