Greek Actors’ Union Threatens 48-Hour Strike over Artists’ Qualifications Issue

Society

Mobilization of artists across the art world outside the Ministry of Culture and a march to the Maximou Mansion, Thursday 19 January 2023. (VASSILIS REMPAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The Union of Greek Actors on Thursday announced a 48-hour nationwide warning strike next Wednesday and Thursday, February 1-2, to demand the withdrawal of a presidential decree that classes the educational qualifications of all artists as non-university level.

Noting that the decree was issued 40 days earlier, the union said it was time to “use our ultimate weapon, that of strike action, and stop everything for two whole days, trying to make ourselves heard.”

It also announced a protest rally in Syntagma Square next Thursday and a press conference on Saturday to present its positions. On the two days of strike action it called on actors and actresses to not attend any film or television shoots, performances, rehearsals, classes or recordings.