Greece’s Sakkari Rolls into Australian Open Fourth Round (Highlights)

SPORTS

Maria Sakkari of Greece celebrates after defeating Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melboue, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

MELBOURNE, Australia — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set and a break down against No 26-seeded Jelena Ostapenko to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time.

The fourth-seeded Krejcikova will next play two-time Australian champion Victoria Azarenka, who ousted 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2.

In other results on Day 5, fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari beat No. 28 Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 to move into a fourth-round match against American Jessica Pegula, who beat Nuria Parrizas Diaz 7-6 (3), 6-2.