Greece’s Karpathos Named National Geographic 2023 Must-See

KARPATHOS – Flush with what could be a record tourism year, or just missing, even during the waning COVID-19 pandemic, Greece is expecting another boom in 2023 and the island of Karpathos was named a hot spot by National Geographic.

It was among the 25 must-see destinations based on people and culture, the land and conservation, and an alternative to the mass tourism that’s close to ruining popular islands such as Mykonos and Santorini.

While the designation ironically might bring more people to the southern Dodecanese island that’s near the coast of Turkey, Karpathos and other nearby Greek islands including Leros, Patmos and Kos were cited as casting “an alluring spell conjured with their rocky beauty and feisty history.”

The site noted that a long line of conquerors, including Turkey as well as the Romans and Italians, “left their fingerprints on everything from the architecture to the food,” but it’s still uniquely Greek.

The site said that the islands “must balance the economic need for tourism with the environmental stresses it causes,” and noted they are arid and hilly and produce milk and honey.

“Karpathos’s lonely white churches, timeworn towns, and ancient traditions may draw adventurous visitors fleeing the more crowded Cycladic islands of Mykonos and Santorini, but the island’s scarcity of drinking water and limited capacity for recycling pose challenges,” it said.

An important aspect of sustainable tourism, says Evangelia Agapiou, founder of Ecotourism Karpathos, is to involve as many locals as possible, whether it’s through demonstrations of traditional winemaking or through night fishing excursions with fishermen.

“In English, the definition of ‘eco’ is more ‘ecological,’” Agapiou says. “‘Ecos’ in the Greek language means the home, the land, the community. So, this is ecotourism—to bring people together.”