x

February 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.13 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Greece’s Injustice System? Most Convicted Go Home, Not Jailed

February 22, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Michalis Karagiannis)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – A common practice in Greece: people convicted even of serious crimes, after years of delays in trials, then set free with suspended sentences will be changed under a measure being prepared by the Justice Ministry.

Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras is reportedly working on a new package to reform laws and leniency to end those convicted of getting off essentially scot-free and allowed to go home instead of jail.

With courts rarely working long hours, cases can take a decade or longer to be resolved – that of the neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn that resulted in convictions for its leaders and dozens of members taking five years.

The rich, including politicians convicted of financial crimes, can also buy out jail time for as little as 5 euros ($5.68) a day to avoid serving any time and even those jailed of serious crimes are often released early, especially if they cite medical conditions.

“Criminal sanctions have become, for most crimes – even for serious felonies – financial and often on paper only, creating a feeling of impunity among citizens, with all that this entails for social cohesion and the rule of law,” said Kathimerini in a report.

The paper noted that when sentences are given, including long terms such as 10 years in prison for serious or violent crimes, most of those convicted find them suspended – and they’re not even required to show up in court.

The ministry reforms, the paper said, are aimed at seeing people go to jail instead of home even though many serious crimes were downgraded by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA to misdemeanors instead of felonies.

RELATED

Society
Greek Animal Rescue Group Calls Out Sparta Dog Pound for Cruelty

SPARTA - Upset with what it said were inhumane conditions for dozens of dogs being held in a pound in Sparta, a stray rights and rescue organization has filed a sit claiming even cruel treatment.

Politics
Red Lines, Gray Zones: Greece’s Standoff with Turkey Turns Purple
Politics
Dendias: Safety of 150,000 Ethnic Greeks in Ukraine a Concern for Greece

Top Stories

General News

FLUSHING, NY – Lambrini Xerakias, age 11, is in 6th grade at the William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School of St.

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

Church

Video

Mitsotakis: “We Condemn Russia’s Actions, Which Blatantly Violate Int’l Law”

ATHENS - "The recognition by Russia yesterday of the unilateral declaration of 'independence' by the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings