x

May 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Economy

Greece Will Pay Consumers to Replace Old Electrical Appliances

May 30, 2022
By The National Herald
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΕΙΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΥΠΕΝ Κ. ΣΚΡΕΚΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΜΕΤΡΑ ΣΤΗΡΙΞΗΣ ΝΟΙΚΟΚΥΡΙΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΣΕΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΙΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗΣ ΚΡΙΣΗΣ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – In a bid to reduce electricity costs that have soared in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Greece will pay subsidies of 35-50 percent for households to replace old electrical appliances.

That includes the likes of air-conditioners, freezers and refrigerators and will cost the state some 150 million euros ($161.17 million) said Energy and Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas.

He told SKAI TV that along with the beneficiaries contributions that the cost for the whole scheme will be 300 million euros (($322.33 million) and will replace about 380,000 aging devices that aren’t cost-effective.

When the idea was announced in February he said that it will benefit the economy and could save households as much as 300 euros ($322.33) annually on electric bills – now also being subsidized by the state.

This will mean the country will need to produce about 209,000 megawatt-hours energy less per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 126,000 tons annually, the ministry estimated.

Applications can be made starting in mid-June at a state website or at a retiler with the subsidy automatically computed on the basis of income, taking the form of a discount coupon. The old appliances will be recycled.

“Under difficult circumstances of steeply rising electricity prices due to the global energy crisis, we help households, besides the direct subsidies on electricity bills, to permanently reduce their energy costs by replace old, energy-consuming electrical appliances,” Skrekas said then.

“People eligible to take part will see their total energy costs go down nearly 40 million euros annually. The new program will also contribute to mitigating the energy crisis, as it will lead to a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 126,000 tons annually,” said Skrekas.

RELATED

Society
French 32-Year-Old Journalist is Killed in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — A 32-year-old French journalist was killed Monday in eastern Ukraine, fatally hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation, according to the French news broadcaster he worked for.

Economy
Gazprom Cutting Gas Sales to Dutch Supplier
Politics
FM Dendias Speaks with US State Secretary Blinken

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

A Dad’s Anguish Outside Texas School while Shooting Unfolded

UVALDE, Texas — Javier Cazares raced to his daughter's school when he heard there was a shooting, leaving his truck running with the door open as he ran into the school yard.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings