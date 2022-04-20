x

April 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Economy

Greece Will Continue State Subsidies for Soaring Electric Bills

April 20, 2022
By The National Herald
(FILE photo EUROKINISSI/Giorgos Stergiopoulos)
(FILE photo EUROKINISSI/Giorgos Stergiopoulos)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assured Greek households and consumers that his New Democracy government would keep up subsidies for staggering electric bills at least through May.

Bills have nearly doubled in a year and gas prices have also skyrocketed, with Mitsotakis again pushing the European Union to jump in to help out because all the 27 countries in the bloc are affected.

During a visit to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the island of Revithoussa near Athens, he said that his government’s priority is helping people deal with bills that many can’t pay.

“We are facing an unprecedented situation with the explosion in gas prices. This problem is imported and concerns the whole of Europe and that is why I have personally fought for a pan-European answer,” he said, reported Kathimerini.

“The government is committed to continuing to support energy consumers through a subsidy scheme that will continue next month,” he said, not indicating if it would go beyond that as it’s costing some 500 million euros ($541.88 million) monthly.

“I want all Greeks to know that the Greek government is ready to take significant additional measures to absorb as much of the increase in electricity bills as possible allowed by the budget margins,” he also said.

RELATED

Economy
Mitsotakis Announces €50 Increase in Minimum Wage

ATHENS - Minimum monthly salaries will increase by 50 euros as of May 1, from 663 to 713 euros, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced in a televised address on Wednesday evening.

Society
Greek High School Principal Faces Charges of Bullying Staff, Students
Society
Greece Confirms 7,365 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 64 Deaths

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Authentic Marathon Swim Best Greek Swimming Event Returns to North Evia July 1-3

ATHENS – The Authentic Marathon Swim is reborn and returns for the 3rd consecutive year July 1-3 at Artemision.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings