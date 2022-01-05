Greece Will Charge Consumers for Using Plastic Cups, Covers

General News
The Life of the Legendary Greek-American Spyros Skouras
NEW YORK – Greek-American Spyros P Skouras, the motion picture pioneer and movie executive who changed the status quo of American cinema, could undoubtedly see his own life story become a film.
New Pop-Up COVID Testing Sites in Queens, NY Week of Jan. 3
WOODSIDE, NY – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Assembly Members Brian Barnwell, Zohran Mamdani, and Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Council Members Tiffany Cabán and Julie Won, and Woodside on the Move announced a series of new pop-up COVID-19 testing sites for the week of January 3 throughout western Queens.
Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis on Her First Year in Office
WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on January 3 released the following statement and attached report cards recapping her first year in office representing New York's 11th Congressional District: "My office prides itself on providing outstanding constituent services for the residents of Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn.