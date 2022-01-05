x

January 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 55ºF



Society

Greece Will Charge Consumers for Using Plastic Cups, Covers

January 5, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari) plastics

ATHENS – Lagging in long-promised plans to rid the country of plastic wastes that winds up in the seas and on beaches, including on the vaunted islands, Greece is trying again – this time by charging 5 cents for customers being given plastic cups, and another 5 cents for the covers.

The target, said Kathimerini, is cups, containers or boxes with takeaway products, such as coffee or food, made of plastic or laminated paper.

The new measure comes after a levy was introduced in 2018 for plastic shopping bags, which led to a sharp decline in their use in supermarkets and after reports of massive amounts of plastic waste.

Data from the Consumer Research Institute (IELKA) showed use of plastic bags fell 99 percent in supermarkets compared to 2017 but it hasn’t been said why plastics aren’t banned outright.

While supermarkets account for up 55 percent of container and bag use, other retail sectors didn’t see a comparable fall in the use of plastic bags, violating laws apparently not being enforced, which is a common problem in Greece.

In June 2020, the New Democray government drafted a bill to ban the use of single-use plastics ranging from straws to coffee cups to cotton buds but they’re still being used.

Big coffee drinkers, Greeks annually use 350 million plastic cups and 2 billion plastic cups, threatening marine life with their careless disposal, the Environment Ministry said at the time.

Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said then that Greece was a laggard compared with some EU countries and belonged “more to the 19th Century” when it came to recycling to control waste.

 

 

RELATED

Economy
Online Shopping in Greece Brought 14 Billion Euros Sales for 2021

ATHENS – Out of necessity and then habit during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, Greeks turned more and more to electronic shopping online with delivery and racked up 14 billion euros ($15.

Politics
SYRIZA Says Greeks Should Get Free COVID-19 Molecular Tests
Politics
Four Reasons for Reopening Schools, Oikonomou Tells SKAI Radio

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

NEW YORK – Greek-American Spyros P Skouras, the motion picture pioneer and movie executive who changed the status quo of American cinema, could undoubtedly see his own life story become a film.

General News

WOODSIDE, NY – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Assembly Members Brian Barnwell, Zohran Mamdani, and Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Council Members Tiffany Cabán and Julie Won, and Woodside on the Move announced a series of new pop-up COVID-19 testing sites for the week of January 3 throughout western Queens.

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on January 3 released the following statement and attached report cards recapping her first year in office representing New York's 11th Congressional District: "My office prides itself on providing outstanding constituent services for the residents of Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn.

Associations

United States

Video

Biden Urges Concern But Not Alarm in US as Omicron Rises

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm as the United States set records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the omicron variant.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings