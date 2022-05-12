Greece – U.S. Special Operations Exercise Successfully Concluded

Society

ATHENS – The bilateral exercise “Stolen Cerberus 22” was held from May 3 to May 11 in the framework of military cooperation between Greece and the United States. According to an announcement, the exercise included free fall and static line jumps, supply drops over land and sea, low altitude flights, search-and-rescue scenarios and air lifts.

On the Greek side, officers and deputy officers of the Special Warfare Command and Air Force aircraft participated in the exercise. On the American side, personnel of the 37th Airlift Squadron of the 86th Airlift Wing participated, as well as three C-130J aircraft.

At the end of the exercise, on Wednesday, a symbolic formation of three C-130 aircraft (one Greek and two American) flew over the Acropolis.

The series of exercises “Stolen Cerberus” has been held every year since 2013 and contributes, according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, to increasing the level of operational readiness, combat capability, understanding, exchange of know-how and interoperability in the design and execution of Special Operations and underscores the long-standing cooperation between Greece and the USA in Special Warfare.