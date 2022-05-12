x

May 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Society

Greece – U.S. Special Operations Exercise Successfully Concluded

May 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΔΙΜΕΡΗΣ ΑΣΚΗΣΗ ΕΙΔΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΣΕΩΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ - ΗΠΑ
The exercise of special operations Greece-USA 'Stolen Cerberus 22' successfully concluded. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The bilateral exercise “Stolen Cerberus 22” was held from May 3 to May 11 in the framework of military cooperation between Greece and the United States. According to an announcement, the exercise included free fall and static line jumps, supply drops over land and sea, low altitude flights, search-and-rescue scenarios and air lifts.

On the Greek side, officers and deputy officers of the Special Warfare Command and Air Force aircraft participated in the exercise. On the American side, personnel of the 37th Airlift Squadron of the 86th Airlift Wing participated, as well as three C-130J aircraft.

At the end of the exercise, on Wednesday, a symbolic formation of three C-130 aircraft (one Greek and two American) flew over the Acropolis.

The series of exercises “Stolen Cerberus” has been held every year since 2013 and contributes, according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, to increasing the level of operational readiness, combat capability, understanding, exchange of know-how and interoperability in the design and execution of Special Operations and underscores the long-standing cooperation between Greece and the USA in Special Warfare.

RELATED

Politics
Greece Sends Condolences over Killling of Journalist in Jenin

ATHENS - "We are deeply saddened following the news of the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin.

Society
Greek Pilot Completes Testimony over British Wife’s Murder
Politics
Mitsotakis Receives New US Ambassador Tsounis

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Wartime Βirth amid the Αir Ρaid Sirens in Ukraine Hospital

LVIV, Ukraine — It's easy to tell the delivery room from the rest of the main maternity hospital in Ukraine's western city of Lviv, even from the outside.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings