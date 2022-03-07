x

March 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Literature

Greece Shortlisted for the First Time in LBF International Excellence Awards 2022

March 7, 2022
By The National Herald
IEA SHORTLIST
The London Book Fair Inteational Excellence Awards 2022 Shortlist was announced on March 4 with Greece shortlisted for the first time. Photo: London Book Fair

LONDON – The London Book Fair on March 4 announced the shortlists for the International Excellence Awards 2022, with 17 countries represented across four continents, including Greece which is shortlisted for the first time.

Now in their ninth year, the International Excellence Awards recognize publishing achievement across eight categories, championing those organizations and individuals from around the world demonstrating passion, creativity, and ingenuity. The shortlist for each award category was selected by a judging panel comprised of experts within that sector.

Greece’s Hamilton House Publishers is nominated for The Educational Learning Resources Award, a new category, along with Canada’s Caramel Tree and France’s Editions Animées. Spain leads with nominations in three categories, while the U.S., Egypt, and France follow close behind at two nominations each.

Andy Ventris, Director of The London Book Fair, said: “The publishing industry has done remarkable work over the past year, managing to tell new stories and deliver books to readers in the face of COVID, supply chain issues and other notable challenges. The dedication and passion for books shown throughout the global trade is truly inspiring, and we are delighted to recognize some of the most innovative companies, initiatives and individuals from around the world in this year’s International Excellence Awards shortlists.

“We wish all our shortlistees the very best of luck, and look forward to announcing the winners of the International Excellence Awards at this year’s London Book Fair, as we come together in person to reconnect at Olympia London in April.”

The full shortlist of The London Book Fair International Excellence Awards is:

  • The Audiobook Publisher of the Year
    • Macmillan Audio (USA)
    • Penguin Random House Audio (USA)
    • Saga Egmont (Denmark)

 

  • The Bookstore of the Year Award
    • La Mistral (Spain)
    • Norli Universitetsgata (Norway)
    • Rahva Ramat Viru Store (Estonia)

 

  • The Educational Learning Resources Award
    • Caramel Tree (Canada)
    • Editions Animées (France)
    • Hamilton House Publishers (Greece)
  • The Library of the Year Award
    • City of Johannesburg (South Africa)
    • “Fran Galovic” Koprivnica Public Library (Croatia)
    • House of Wisdom (UAE)

 

  • The Rights Professional Award, sponsored by Sharjah Book Authority
    • Anna Soler-Pont, The Pontas Agency (Spain)
    • Fatimah Abbas, Fatimah Abbas Literary Agency (FALA) (Egypt)
    • Gray Tan, Grayhawk Agency (Taiwan)

 

  • The Children’s and Young Adult Publishers Award
    • Damla Publishing (Turkey)
    • Thierry Magnier (France)
    • Tulika Publishers (India)

 

  • The Literary Translation Initiative Award
    • Al Kotob Khan (Egypt)
    • Europe Comics (Belgium)
    • Institut Ramon Llull (Spain)

 

Eligible for entries from the UK only:

  • Inclusivity in Publishing Award
    • Knights Of
    • Bloomsbury
    • Saqi Books

The winners of the International Excellence Awards, as well as the recipient of the London Book Fair Lifetime Achievement Award, will be announced at the end of March.

The London Book Fair is the global marketplace for rights negotiation and the sale and distribution of content across print, audio, TV, film and digital channels. The London Book Fair 2022 takes place April 5-7 at Olympia London.

More information is available online: https://www.londonbookfair.co.uk.

RELATED

Literature
Books by Lawrence Durrell to Add to Your List

The Durrells in Corfu, a British comedy-drama television series loosely based on naturalist and writer Gerald Durrell's three autobiographical books about his family's four years (1935-1939) on the Greek island of Corfu, increased interest in the works of Gerald’s eldest brother, the novelist, poet, dramatist, and travel writer Lawrence Durrell.

Literature
New Dr. Seuss-Inspired Books to Feature Diverse Creators
Literature
Book Review: Bob Odenkirk Sketches a Showbiz Life in Memoir

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris (Vid)

NEW YORK – The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings