Greece Shortlisted for the First Time in LBF International Excellence Awards 2022

The London Book Fair Inteational Excellence Awards 2022 Shortlist was announced on March 4 with Greece shortlisted for the first time. Photo: London Book Fair

LONDON – The London Book Fair on March 4 announced the shortlists for the International Excellence Awards 2022, with 17 countries represented across four continents, including Greece which is shortlisted for the first time.

Now in their ninth year, the International Excellence Awards recognize publishing achievement across eight categories, championing those organizations and individuals from around the world demonstrating passion, creativity, and ingenuity. The shortlist for each award category was selected by a judging panel comprised of experts within that sector.

Greece’s Hamilton House Publishers is nominated for The Educational Learning Resources Award, a new category, along with Canada’s Caramel Tree and France’s Editions Animées. Spain leads with nominations in three categories, while the U.S., Egypt, and France follow close behind at two nominations each.

Andy Ventris, Director of The London Book Fair, said: “The publishing industry has done remarkable work over the past year, managing to tell new stories and deliver books to readers in the face of COVID, supply chain issues and other notable challenges. The dedication and passion for books shown throughout the global trade is truly inspiring, and we are delighted to recognize some of the most innovative companies, initiatives and individuals from around the world in this year’s International Excellence Awards shortlists.

“We wish all our shortlistees the very best of luck, and look forward to announcing the winners of the International Excellence Awards at this year’s London Book Fair, as we come together in person to reconnect at Olympia London in April.”

The full shortlist of The London Book Fair International Excellence Awards is:

The Audiobook Publisher of the Year Macmillan Audio (USA) Penguin Random House Audio (USA) Saga Egmont (Denmark)



The Bookstore of the Year Award La Mistral (Spain) Norli Universitetsgata (Norway) Rahva Ramat Viru Store (Estonia)



The Educational Learning Resources Award Caramel Tree (Canada) Editions Animées (France) Hamilton House Publishers (Greece)

The Library of the Year Award City of Johannesburg (South Africa) “Fran Galovic” Koprivnica Public Library (Croatia) House of Wisdom (UAE)



The Rights Professional Award, sponsored by Sharjah Book Authority Anna Soler-Pont, The Pontas Agency (Spain) Fatimah Abbas, Fatimah Abbas Literary Agency (FALA) (Egypt) Gray Tan, Grayhawk Agency (Taiwan)



The Children’s and Young Adult Publishers Award Damla Publishing (Turkey) Thierry Magnier (France) Tulika Publishers (India)



The Literary Translation Initiative Award Al Kotob Khan (Egypt) Europe Comics (Belgium) Institut Ramon Llull (Spain)



Eligible for entries from the UK only:

Inclusivity in Publishing Award Knights Of Bloomsbury Saqi Books



The winners of the International Excellence Awards, as well as the recipient of the London Book Fair Lifetime Achievement Award, will be announced at the end of March.

The London Book Fair is the global marketplace for rights negotiation and the sale and distribution of content across print, audio, TV, film and digital channels. The London Book Fair 2022 takes place April 5-7 at Olympia London.

More information is available online: https://www.londonbookfair.co.uk.